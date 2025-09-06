Miri’s Massive Missives

Mark Finch
9h

I'm so glad somebody said all of this, and in a way that so thoroughly negates the utter nonsense that's so often spouted by the "SHUT UP! YOU'RE DIVIDING THE MOVEMENT!!!" groupthinkers.

Yes, their behaviour is often rooted in naivety, and they really do think in such black and white terms, ignoring, either wilfully or otherwise, the blatant 'grey' area that the movement has never been, and never will be, "united" in the way they so hopelessly believe it will.

Yes, there will be generally "shit" people (especially online where nothing is really dealt with in person).

Yes, there will be those who hate it when their "heroes" are challenged, but have no problem challenging others when it suits their current mindset.

And yes, there will be the online version of (trained and paid) agent provocateurs - the shameless scum who so blatantly use the tactics you brilliantly outlined in your article (and they've been extremely blatant this past few months!).

And, as you say, regarding all of the above (and everything else), it's entirely up to us to be discerning, and to fully accept the fact that we won't always get it right.

But we must never let any of these types limit our thinking and they have clearly been extremely ruffled by the way they have been so thoroughly challenged.

The Lucy Connolly pantomime has been a great example, and the script writers were obviously extremely confident that by providing a (half-arsed and frankly insulting) 'backstory' (and online “friends”) even the most discerning amongst us wouldn't be fooled.

How wrong they were, and, of course, that's when the shit really hit the fan, and the "YOU STOP RIGHT THERE! THIS IS NOT UP FOR QUESTIONING YOU UTTER F*****G CULTISH C**T!!!" brigade reared (revealed) their extremely ugly heads for all to see.

But they've shot themselves in the foot, or, more accurately, unwittingly handed the gun to the likes of yourself (Francis, Leo, General Ripper, Martin etc.) who have deftly done it for them.

They've been challenged and totally outclassed in a way psychopaths and gaslighters absolutely don't anticipate (and hate!), because they have so little respect for, and real understanding of, others.

Perhaps the most difficult thing to understand about these people is how they can live with what their doing. But there's no point applying reason and empathy to people who completely lack both.

Best just to raise awareness that they most certainly do exist and why acknowledging and accepting this fact is empowering, not ‘negative ‘ and ‘divisive’ (and even liberating, because, where appropriate, this knowledge will hopefully help some who need to move beyond any notions that this 'movement' can ever be 'united'), which you've done admirably... 🎯👏👏👏

kevin
10h

YOUR name vill also go on ze list. Vot is it?

"Don't tell him Miri." Doh!

