Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
1dEdited

The jean-ie is well and truly out of the bottle.

Very clever.

I'd only vaguely heard about the commercial and didn't know the controversial content ... just took a look. I know it's not relevant but I don't find the jeans attractive nor do I think she's a good model for them ... but no doubt they'll sell like hotcakes. AE says the proceeds from the limited release Sydney Jean will go to a mental health non-profit - puke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Miri AF
Peter Faulder's avatar
Peter Faulder
21h

Thanks Miri, you hit the nail on the head again. Always a good analysis and a well delivered article

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Miri AF
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miri AF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture