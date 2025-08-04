Do you remember how, back around the time of Brexit, anybody who defended 'Leave' - or, really, any political position to the right of Stalin - was immediately tarred as a Nazi and compared to Hitler?

It became such an absurdly overused cliché for the left to dismiss any opponent as being "just like (or worse than) Hitler" that the phenomenon even attracted its own illustrious idiom: Reductio ad Hitlerum - everyone I don't like is Hitler.

That particular insult sort of died out with "Covid" - we all became vile ghouls and science deniers instead - but the establishment is clearly very keen to revive it, and that's what the current Sydney Sweeney psyop is all about...

In case you missed it, Sydney Sweeney is a blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress and model who has recently starred in a commercial for American Eagle jeans.

The caption accompanying the campaign reads: "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

And, just in case the audience was left in any doubt about the implied meaning here, Sweeney helpfully confirms:

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour… my genes are blue."

Predictably, this immediately prompted a media firestorm as American Eagle and Sweeney herself were accused of being genocidal Nazi eugenicists promoting a master race ideology and calling for the extermination of all other races.

And make no mistake, American Eagle knew this is exactly the response the campaign would provoke. That's the response they wanted. It was planned.

Advertising executives are some of the world's most deviously intelligent and manipulative people, and they don't "slip up" with these kind of controversial campaigns that generate massive backlash.

Remember the Gillette campaign insinuating all white men were predatory stalkers?

Or the ridiculous Jaguar one which featured a wide range of "diverse" models but no actual car?

These campaigns were widely ridiculed, as they were patently about politics, rather than selling the companies' products.

And now, we have a campaign supposedly about selling denim trousers, but which has ignited an enormous race-based political war, just at the exact same time that multiple countries across the world are on the precipice of an enormous race-based political war.

Not a coincidence.

Lockstep.

In response to the Sweeney backlash, a lot of prominent right-wing social media accounts have started posting photos of blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauties and strongly insinuating that, yes, these are superior genes. Blue-eyed blondes are the best. (Strange that both of the linked Tweets are from very prominent accounts which both use the phrase "sue me". Almost as if it's a coordinated script or something...)

And, consequently, playing right into left-wing hands that everyone on the right is Hitler who believes in a master race and wants to exterminate everyone else.

It's a baited trap to give the establishment ample ammunition to declare, "you see? These right-wingers have always denied being Nazis but now they're coming out and admitting it!"

American Eagle, rather significantly, was not founded by "far-right Nazis", but rather, by Jewish brothers, Jerry and Mark Silverman, and is now run by Jewish CEO, Jay Schottenstein.

Sweeney herself, meanwhile, has starred in hard left agitprop, The Handmaid's Tale, a hugely popular TV series whose sole purpose is to demonise white Christians as psychopathic rapists.

She also is not blonde and has dyed her hair, in order, one might speculate, to better resemble the leftist stereotype of what an evil genocidal Nazi looks like.

So, we see what they're doing here: the ultra-wealthy and powerful establishment, which contains a lot of supremacist Jews, are doing what they always do: demonising white people, right-wingers and Christians as evil Nazis, in order to direct public opprobrium towards them, and generate more support for the eventual abolition of people who possess these traits.

Merely being born with blue eyes and blonde hair ignites in people a terrible zealous bloodlust that makes them want to destroy everyone without these features. That's the message we're supposed to receive from this psyop, which too many people have fallen for and are promoting.

Lots of prominent accounts on social media are claiming "we are so back" because ad campaigns are no longer using obese people of colour, but attractive blue-eyed blondes.

Unfortunately, however, we are not back. We are, rather, being played and manipulated as we always are with anything that is high profile in the news.

Sydney Sweeney is a literal actress playing her part to propagandise and manipulate the public, just as actresses - especially high-profile Hollywood actresses - always do.

The purpose of this duplicitous campaign is to trick the right into "exposing" themselves as what the left (and Jewish supremacists) have always said they are: dangerous eugenic Nazis.

I mean, seriously: the star of the campaign literally has the initials SS - also known as Hitler's secret service.

As I've covered in previous articles, the main aim of the social controllers at the moment is to install parody "right-wing extremist" governments into power (Trump/Vance in the US, Farage/Reform here), so we can consequently all see how utterly deranged and evil "the right" is, call for their abolition, and all live in a one-world communist dystopia, as outlined in John Lennon's Imagine.

All current major psyops eventually lead to that destination. So we must continue to call them out every time, and not fall into the traps our enemies keep setting by believing in or promoting them.

We know their modus operandi now and it's the same playbook every time. Or, to put it another way, the "jean-ie" is well and truly out of the bottle.