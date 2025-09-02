Apart from being splendid Scrabble words (I often have a game open in the background, and yes, I'm afraid I do play the computer, a devious and duplicitous rival who knows far more improbable words beginning with Q than I do), these terms would seem to accurately encapsulate what's currently going on in conspiracy HQ...

We're all familiar with the term "wolf in sheep's clothing", and much has been made of the fact that this emblem was the original signature image associated with British socialist organisation, The Fabian Society.

Having been around since 1884, this group - of which every Labour Prime Minister in history has been a member - has exerted considerable influence over the political left, and I've written about them before.

In May 2022, I wrote:

"The Fabian Society - a powerful socialist organisation which exerts enormous influence over the political left - was named after another military strategist, Quintus Fabius Maximus Verrucosus, nicknamed Cunctator, meaning 'Delayer'. An explanatory note appearing on the title page of The Fabian Society's first pamphlet declared:

For the right moment you must wait, as Fabius did most patiently when warring against Hannibal, though many censured his delays; but when the time comes you must strike hard, as Fabius did, or your waiting will be in vain, and fruitless.

The original coat of arms for The Fabian Society was literally a wolf in sheep's clothing."

In March of this year, I wrote:

"[The Fabians] have disguised themselves as champions of the people, so they can lure the populace into a false sense of security over a long period of time, and then, eventually, launch their assault. It's a war tactic."

I mention this now just to clarify I know who the Fabians are and what they do, and spoke about them years ago. As such, I was really rather thrown when, a few weeks ago - when Lucy Connolly fever was at its apex (I see we have a new "arrested Twitter martyr" now, lol), and I was being subject to an elaborate array of invective for daring to question the social media saint - one of the gatekeepers growled at me (paraphrasing):

"Stop talking about this completely meaningless story that we are definitely not at all threatened by, and start talking about something actually important instead, like The Fabians!"

What a bizarre thing to say, I thought. Ordering me about is weird enough - and extremely revealing, as I informed my antagonist - but why on earth did he want me to focus on The Fabians?!

Now I know...

They're the new "distract and drain" bogeyman being utilised to manage the conspiracy class.

As the ever-insightful "Martin from Twitter" has pointed out, there's been a sudden coordinated push for us all to focus on The Fabians as the latest evil elites who are trying to rule the world, following the WEF, the globalists, the Bilderbergers, etcetera.

And sure, these are all bad guys. There are many bad guys (and guyettes) in the world, they're the reason the world is in such a mess, and there's nothing wrong with identifying and talking about them.

However, a tactic repeatedly deployed to capture, control, and ultimately neutralise the conspiracy class is the promotion of the idea that it's just one specific, conveniently very public and visible group, causing all the problems. That if we just focus all our attention and ire on them, somehow they will "be exposed", fall apart, and we will be left with a sparkling and splendid future free of all intergenerational elite psychopaths, who will all give up their evil ways and join us around the fireplace singing kumbaya (or, more likely, 'Imagine'...).

We saw exactly this approach with the WEF all throughout "Covid". This group became the iconic emblem for everything that was wrong with the world, replete with a signature villainous leader straight out of central casting (he's even German, for God's sake!). We were to rant and rail against them and blame them for everything.

Hence, as their power and influence starts to rescind, as said evil leader resigns - which he did in April this year - and yet, astonishingly, nothing in the world has actually improved as a result, now the psychological strategists behind the scenes must wade in to distract us with another "all-powerful evil group" who are to blame for everything.

I mean, you'd think when such a malevolent miscreant as Klaus Scwab resigned his position, it would be major world news and met with rapturous choruses of applause, from the conspiracy class in particular.

Yet this announcement barely made a ripple on the world stage, precisely because to draw too much attention to it would underline the fact that the WEF and Schwab were never these ultra-powerful uber villains pulling all the strings, so it doesn't actually matter that Schwab's resigned, or if they disband. They were always just cosplaying characters (and that was quite some costume for Schwab...).

In saying this, I'm not suggesting these groups and individuals are not evil, anyone who's ascended the greasy pole to that level of notoriety invariably is - you have to be incredibly compromised, and the doer of many dark deeds, to achieve world stage fame. What I am saying is that such characters as Schwab, Gates, Hancock et al are far from possessing any real power or global influence, they're ultimately just actors and frontmen. We can be sure of that for the simple and obvious reason that they are put forward so readily for (coordinated) criticism.

"To learn who rules over you, find out who you're not allowed to criticise", and all that.

Big names that we all know and are overtly encouraged to rail against are simply scapegoats and whipping boys, used to keep our anger targeted and managed, in a way that ultimately benefits the establishment.

And there's a very specific reason that directing our anger at the Fabians at this particular time serves establishment interests.

As mentioned earlier, they've been around since 1884, so why the sudden finger-pointing at them as the source of all social scourges in 2025?

The reason for this is their close connection to the Labour Party.

It's hardly a strategic secret that the Labour Party is undergoing a controlled demolition, and that it is intentionally riddled with "incompetence" in order to make the party despised and unelectable.

The ruling classes desire a Reform landslide at the next General Election: which is a primary reason they staged the Lucy Connolly psyop (scripted and sponsored by some of the biggest Reform cheerleaders out there); why gatekeepers got so angry about those of us questioning it; and why these same gatekeepers now tell us to focus all our fury on the Fabians.

It's all about priming Reform for victory - and encouraging the conspiracy class to support them - by decrying, "Reform wouldn't send lovely middle-class mummy Lucy to prison for Tweeting! Reform isn't in bed with those nasty Fabians!"

Leading on from this, in order for Reform to triumph in the desired way, the ruling classes need more voter participation.

After decades of disillusionment with so-called democracy, voter turnout is at an all-time low, and the turnout at the 2024 General Election was the lowest since 1928.

If that happens again next time, it's unlikely Reform would sweep to power in the way that social scriptwriters desire.

So at the moment, they're in the process of a long-game operation to reactivate dormant voters in order to enlist their participation in ensuring a roaring victory for Reform.

They want to galvanise the general feeling that, "I haven't voted for years - or perhaps ever - but it feels different this time. Reform are offering something genuinely different. I know they're not perfect, but just look at the alternative! So I'm going to do it. I'm going to break the habit of a lifetime and actually vote this year."

Contrary to conspiracy consensus, I don't actually believe that voting is rigged in terms of votes being added or shredded to gain the desired result. Rather, I believe the rigging is done via psychological manipulation from the mainstream and social media. That prominent and influential media vehicles manipulate the desired voting behaviour - promoting some candidates, ignoring others, convincing certain groups not to vote at all - just as they manipulated the desired behaviour during "Covid".

The government didn't put a gun to our heads and force us to comply (hence many of us didn't), bur rather, used psychological warfare via the media to effect wide scale compliance. It's the same with voting. They don't shred votes, they just convince people they don't want to vote not to do it. They don't add votes, they just engage in intense PR campaigns to make sure their desired candidate gets voted in.

So, that's what they're doing now, with the sudden intensive focus on the Fabians. The message is, this evil entity controls the Labour Party, hence, to liberate ourselves from such malign authority and finally be free, we need to elect a government that has no association with the Fabians.

Like, for instance, Reform.

I know you've never voted before, but you want to keep evil Fabian Labour out, don't you? Reform are the only ones who are in with a chance! So actually do it this year. Vote for Reform and send a REAL message to the evil secret society that everyone knows about, The Fabians, that we're onto them and we're fighting back!

That's basically what we're supposed to think.

It really does seem that all roads lead to Reform, and even my old fiend Lozza Fox, supposedly the leader of a rival political party, endorsed them at the last election. The point of Lozza and his ludicrously inert party appears to be to prompt the feeling that "if the alternative to Farage is him then I'm going to have to hold my nose and vote Farage".

The establishment wants Farage in power here for the same reason they wanted (and got) Trump in the USA - because these charismatic actors have such mass popular appeal that they can bring in initiatives that left-wing candidates could never successfully introduce.

I see it on Twitter all the time, that previously sceptical critics of the American government, who challenged every poor policy move when it came from a left-wing administration, now tie themselves in ever more contorted mental knots trying to justify the same things because it's a right-wing government doing them.

We'll have just the same here.

For instance, if Starmer tried to introduce digital ID, 15-minute cities, a ban on meat and cars and all the other known 2030 agenda items, there would be mutiny.

Yet if Farage does it, people will find a way to defend and accept it. The digital ID will protect us from illegal immigrants, you see. The 15-minute cities are just about recapturing 1950s traditionalism. If people eat less and walk everywhere, it will defeat the obesity crisis. And so on and so forth...

Ultimately, Nigel Farage is no more right-wing than Keir Starmer is, ditto Donald Trump and JD Vance. They're all in the same globalist club and promoting the same agenda, but, as I explored in a previous article, populist "right-wing" governments have to be seen to rise to power and then behave despotically, so they can eventually be overthrown and destroyed, as the people vow "never again".

The right-wing has to be depicted as so unutterably evil that global action is taken to prevent history repeating itself, in the same way we saw around World War II and the Holocaust. Courtesy of these events, the global regime has managed to be very successful at equating right-wing beliefs with Nazism, white supremacy, and eugenics, and it's going to give that characterisation one more big almighty push in the next few years to attempt to finish off the right-wing for good.

So, populist right-wing administrations rise to power in the US, UK, and across Europe; are initially popular, but soon begin to reveal their "true colours" as they become more and more autocratic and oppressive, and, eventually, are overthrown by the people who decide the only way to prevent these horrors from happening again is to establish a one-world communist government.

That may sound far-fetched, but I laid out the mechanisms by which this will likely occur - including the predictive programming priming us for it - here.

But for any of this to happen as the ruling classes desire, they need a widely supported Reform government in place in the UK, to complement Trump's administration in the UK (with which Reform already has close public ties), so there are currently mammoth amounts of time, energy, and money - including a liberal sprinkling of psyops - underway to ensure that happens.

So, just as one Evil Villain TM exits stage left (Schwab), we instantly have the replacement reprobates entering stage right. Hi Fabians!

Yes, it's true Reform aren't connected to the Fabians (they even have a prominent anti-Reform article on their website just to emphasise the "divide"), but what the Fabians and all of these prominent "evil groups" are ultimately is supine lupines - ineffectual "wolves" who aren't really controlling anything, and are just puppets in the perennial political Punch 'n' Judy show for us to boo and hiss at.

Real wolves are too clever to ever make themselves so highly publicly visible, not even with a sheepskin costume.

Instead, they send out decoys for the public to vociferously focus all their anger upon, whilst the real work continues quietly backstage.