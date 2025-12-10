I briefly braved the wilds of Primark the other day, to purchase some winter socks (not the most thrilling introduction to an article, I know, but please bear with me...), and when I entered the store, one of the very first things I saw was this:

A t-shirt advertising the dystopian Netflix horror, ‘Stranger Things‘, replete with a picture of the devil, aimed at 9-10 year olds.

It’s not the only place I’ve seen Stranger Things attire aimed at children, Tesco stocks it as well, as do several other major retailers.

Stranger Things, as most readers are probably aware - it being a huge global hit - is not a children’s TV show. It has a ‘15’ rating in the UK, 16 in other countries, and a guide states: “the series is not suitable for children under 13 due to mature themes, including graphic violence, strong language, drug and alcohol use, and frightening scenes, which escalate in later seasons.”

So why are clothing retailers mass producing Stranger Things branded clothing for 9-year-olds? (And indeed much younger children, as I latterly found out.)

I ventured further into the store, and I found that this t-shirt was not merely a one-off, bad taste anomaly, but that Primark is in fact operating an entire clothing line dedicated to Stranger Things.

Featuring various depictions of the devil and hell, these items don’t, shall we say, seem the most obvious Christmas presents (see below for the Primark/Stranger Things interpretation of a ‘Christmas jumper’).

I briefly referenced the series in my last article, and its revelatory content regarding MK Ultra - the trauma-based mind-control of children, that can equip them with extraordinary powers. There’s no question that Stranger Things is revealing a lot of dark truths to us in that regard (even the Guardian grudgingly admits the show is “based on more than conspiracy theorists’ musings”).

However, it seems pertinent to delve into the show, and what else it might be revealing, a little more deeply - it being such an extraordinary cultural phenomenon - and, in particular, the context of its relationship to Christmas.

The current, final series of Stranger Things is being released in three volumes across the festive season: volume one landed on the 26th November, volume two is set to follow on Christmas Day, with the season finale coming December 31st.

(Because the shows are released at the same time globally, they actually come out in the early hours of the following morning here in the UK, so we receive them on November 27th, December 26th, and January 1st.)

This is not the first time a major TV show, centring around children, otherworldly creatures, and the battle between good and evil, has featured in the run-up to Christmas: in this regard, Stranger Thingshas interesting parallels with the 1984 BBC children’s classic, Box of Delights.

Although far less graphic and gruesome in its depictions, Box of Delights has many shared themes with Stranger Things: it centres around a group of pre-teen friends (as the central characters of Stranger Things were when we first met them), as they battle an evil cabal of black magic sorcerers, who are in the habit of kidnapping children. Whilst the cabal hates children, it is simultaneously deeply invested in trying to recruit them to join in on their schemes - in other words, to reject traditional Christian morality, and to join the dark side.

Box of Delights aired over the six-week period running up to Christmas, starting on the 21st of November, and with the final episode screening on Christmas Eve, 1984.

A very similar schedule to Stranger Things.

It is unlikely to be a coincidence, but rather, these timings are used to reinforce the central message of both offerings: that there are dark, satanic forces at work, determined to annihilate Christian culture and customs, particularly in the run-up to Christmas. Putting a devil, and the word “hellfire”, on a Christmas jumper, as Primark’s Stranger Things line does, couldn’t really make this more explicit.

That this can so easily be done in a nominally Christian culture - that the devil and hell can be openly promoted, to children, at what is supposed to be the celebratory epitome of the Christian calendar - shows just how occupied and subverted UK society has become. To put it into context, imagine an Islamic country promoting Eid clothing to children, emblazoned with depictions of ‘the Shaytan’ (as Satan is called in the Quran), and a jumper declaring ‘Hellfire Eid’.

The shop owners would be dead within the hour, and the stores selling such items razed to the ground by an incandescent mob.

I’m not suggesting that’s a reaction I condone - people must have freedom of speech, and be able to criticise or mock religion without risking arson or death - but it’s about illustrating the stark contrast.

The kind of religious desecration you’d be killed for in an Islamic country doesn’t broker even the slightest censure or rebuke here in the UK, because we have been so carefully conditioned over decades of intensive social subversion to accept and embrace open declarations of satanism as normal and unremarkable - a bit of fun, even - suitable for children.

This shows just how far the spiritual war has escalated since the themes of good versus evil first started being portrayed in popular children’s entertainment.

Box of Delights, for example, aired on TV in 1984, and is based on a book of the same name, published in 1935. But there was no children’s apparel released in either year celebrating the subversive sorcery inherent in the storyline, or encouraging readers/viewers to promote the anti-Christian cabal waging war on Christian culture.

Now there is. You can even get a Stranger Things onesie, featuring the devil and various instruments of torture, for babies.

This, I think, signifies we may be approaching some sort of apex or crescendo where spiritual warfare is concerned, and this may be what the phenomenally successful Stranger Things, with avid viewers all over the world (the new series achieved 59.6 million viewers in the first five days, a new world record), is here, in true revelation of the method / predictive programming style, to tell us.

Stranger Things first attracted a cult following back in 2016 due to its evocation of ‘80s nostalgia. It is set in the 1980s, and frequently references cultural offerings from that time, such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Back To The Future.

In the current series of the show, the characters talk of a “flux capacitor”, which is the invention of scientist Doc Brown in the Back To The Future films, and the device credited with making time travel possible.

Back To The Future introduced to a wide global audience concepts like time portals and different dimensions, themes that are also deeply explored in Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel, A Wrinkle in Time, and this book in turn is heavily referenced in the current series of Stranger Things - itself about portals, or gates, into different dimensions.

Box of Delights also introduces similar themes, with its key characters able to time travel, shape-shift, and engage with otherworldly creatures.

In other words, all these collective offerings appear to be trying to communicate that there are hidden dimensions and extra layers to reality, that are becoming increasingly visible and accessible, due to certain gates or portals being opened.

So: is this setting the stage for “aliens” to enter the narrative later this decade?

To be clear, I don’t believe in aliens, but I do believe in ‘Project Blue Beam‘ - that is to say, the military-intelligence plot to fake an alien invasion for political and social control purposes, including the final decimation of the major worldwide religions.

It’s been said that Project Blue Beam is set to make its debut in 2027, so is that what we are being prepped for?

The appearance of otherworldly, inter-dimensional entities might have been widely rejected by the populace of some sort of hoax... if they hadn’t seen it on the screen so many times first.

For decades now, offerings like Box of Delights (1984), Back To The Future (1985-1990) and now Stranger Things (2016-present) have intensively conditioned the mass mind to believe that gates to other times and dimensions - and creatures that may come through them - “are a thing”, in much the same way that blockbusters like Outbreak (1995), Contagion (2011), and World War Z (2013) manicured the mass mind to believe in worldwide epidemics of infectious disease.

It is spectacularly unlikely that anybody would have believed in the full Covid mythology (that a stranger could kill you - and indeed thousands of people - by breathing) had they not seen this idea represented, convincingly, so many times on screen.

Ditto the idea of “aliens” (otherworldly, inter-dimensional entities) as depicted in Stranger Things et al.

It is extremely significant that Stranger Things is not restricted to the screen, but is seeping out into real-world, everyday environments, such as major supermarkets, and encouraging people to manifest its reality by wearing its attire - not just attire that advertises the TV show (therefore acknowledging it is indeed a TV show - fabricated fiction), but attire that appears to be merchandise for the fictional “Hawkins, Indiana” town, where the show is set - hoodies from “Hawkins High“, or t-shirts advertising the local Hawkins radio station.

By donning such apparel, people are consenting to perform in the fabricated fantasy of Stranger Things, acting as if “Hawkins” is a real place, and its school and radio station are real institutions, and thus are lending powerful real-world validity to all of the show’s totems and themes. We can compare this to how people manifested the fictional “Covid pandemic” into reality by wearing masks. Costumes are a powerfully important part of theatre, and of convincing the audience - and the players - of the reality of the illusion.

What’s more, and further blurring the boundaries between fantasy and reality, is the fact that fans can actually tune into the Stranger Things radio station, as if it is a real service - and even phone in to interact with it.

This has echoes of the 1938 radio play, War of the Worlds, where this piece of science fiction theatre was introduced in a ‘Breaking News’ format, convincing a significant number of listeners it was real. War of the Worlds, of course, was about an alien invasion.

Nearly 100 years later, the technology exists to produce a far more compelling and convincing illusion of an “alien invasion” than simply a fake radio broadcast.

According to the journalist who exposed it, a central purpose of Project Blue Beam is to destroy all major world religions, by having major religious figures seeming to “appear” (by way of sophisticated holographic technology), and then effectively tell their followers that the religious movement created in their name is all a load of nonsense.

In order for this to be plausible to followers, there had to be a period of intensive undermining of the religion first, to dramatically weaken its hold and influence over the populace so they’re receptive to the message.

When a “Christian” country can openly retail Beelzebub babygrows as Christmas presents, I think one can safely say we have reached that point.

Meanwhile, Islam is also targeted for elimination, but this is being undertaken in a very different way - rather than explicitly weaken and undermine the religion, as is happening with Christianity, instead, subversive forces infiltrated it and devised ultra-extremist sects like Wahhabism, and deeply oppressive regimes as exist in Iran and Afghanistan, to foment growing frustration and rebellion in the populace, so they increasingly push back and call for liberation.

Consequently, in both cases, we now have millions of people in both Christian and Islamic countries who have been primed for, and are ready to be receptive to, the ultimate abolition of their religion.

We in the West are even prepped to sing wistfully about this scenario, by warbling along to John Lennon’s ‘Imagine‘, that iconic anthem that every native English speaker is practically born knowing the words to:

Imagine there’s no heaven

It’s easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us, only sky

Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

The ruling classes wish to eliminate religions (and countries, and possessions, as they also inform us in Lennon’s sinister little piece of social engineering) because these things provide identity and anchoring, and as such, act as an obstacle to what the social controllers envisage as the “perfect” citizen - a rootless blank slate, who has neither a national identity, a religious affiliation, nor even a gender to define them.

The relentless pursuit to make everything gender neutral, and to strip away gendered pronouns so everyone is a “they” (according to a young family member, this is how trendy piercing parlours in Manchester refer to all customers by default), is rooted in the desired destruction of a family identity, because all family relationships are gendered - mother, father, son, daughter, brother, sister, etc. If you haven’t got a gender identity, you haven’t got a family identity, either.

All these things - religion, nationality, family, gender - are seen as barriers to total ruling class domination, as they provide the individual with a framework to find autonomy and purpose outside of the state.

The ruthless control freaks that constitute said state cannot have that, so they have set about destroying all these things in order to manifest the “perfect” loyal citizen-slave as they envisage it: a person who complies unquestioningly with any and all state diktats, because they have no alternative source of guidance or authority in their lives.

The state becomes all-encompassing in its power and control - as we saw demonstrated during “Covid”, when even major religious leaders kowtowed to tyrannical state demands, and places of worship were stripped of their true function and turned into vaccination centres.

There were plenty of other community venues that could have been used for this purpose, churches didn’t need to be enlisted, yet they were: not for practical reasons, but for what this symbolised - that the state had fully usurped religion to the extent that religious venues would undertake the rites and rituals of the state, over and above its own. Traditional baptisms were off (who can forget that photo of a priest, keeping his social distance from a baby, as he squirted water at its head from a plastic gun), replaced by the twisted satanic initiation of being injected with poison to prove your allegiance to the state.

John Lennon’s famous song is called ‘Imagine’ because that is how these devious social controllers - these black magic sorcerers - work: they ‘Imagine’ an idea, and then they rely on us to manifest it into reality.

They prepped us for “a pandemic” with relentless fictional programming depicting worldwide contagions, counting on the idea that we would mimic what we had seen modelled for us on screen - wear masks, obey quarantine, get vaccinated - and therefore manifest the situation as “real”.

They have produced a fictional TV show like Stranger Things, and enticed viewers to manifest it into reality by wearing branded apparel of its fictitious institutions, and phoning into its fabricated radio stations.

And equally, using the same tools, the social scriptwriters have ‘Imagined’ a future with no religions, countries, or possessions, and require our compliance to conjure this up as real.

So, as ever, all we have to do is not give it. It doesn’t matter whether we as individuals are personally religious or not, because it’s about recognising the unmistakable brutal attack on religions from a psychopathic cabal who wish to take the place of God. They want to be the only revered authority, the only form of moral guidance, in anyone’s lives, and religious affiliations are currently standing, rather robustly in some cases, in the way of that.

We must resist this assault, especially in the run-up to major religious celebrations like Christmas, where spiritual attacks intensify. This is what the revelatory programming, going back to 1935’s Box of Delights and up to today’s Stranger Things, explicitly tells us: that dark forces aim their most brutal, destructive, and perniciously powerful attacks at Christmas.

Interestingly, it has been said that one of the things demonic dark forces especially despise is singing, particularly in relation to religious or personal celebrations. Legend has it that one reason for gathering around a person and singing to them on their birthday is to protect them from evil spirits, who may be more likely to try to target a person on their birthday (this is why Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t celebrate them).

Whether one believes this or not, it is of note that in the “Covid” era, Christmas carol concerts and singing the song ‘Happy Birthday’ were both strictly prohibited, as they were credited with “spreading the virus”.

This year, schools are once again banning Christmas singing, supposedly because of a “virus surge” - but there may be far darker motivations behind the ruling classes cynically censoring singing at Christmastime, and at a time where we appear to be ascending to the apex of a very ancient spiritual battle.

And, quite frankly, I find the idea that evil spirits are repelled by singing to be infinitely more plausible and scientifically sound than the notion that lethal invisible enemies capable of taking down entire countries can be transmitted amongst populations by a quick rendition of Silent Night.

So, the takeaway message is, not to give into this insidious spiritual assault to cancel our traditions and mute our celebrations as we approach Christmas, and this is whether one is religious or not. One does not need to be a disciple of an organised religion to recognise the indubitably spiritual nature of the battle we are in. So, defy the dark forces, be joyful and make merry, maybe even sing (though not John Lennon’s Imagine).

And definitely find somewhere far more spiritually appropriate than Primark to buy your winter socks...