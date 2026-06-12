Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick Wyatt's avatar
Mick Wyatt
18h

Many in the 'truth movement', particularly the high profile voices, constantly preach the 'question everything' mantra but don't think it applies to them, which is a massive red flag.

Your articles and those by Francis and the discussions with Leo, have raised so many important points and questions. All three of you have also been happy to answer questions yourselves when asked. As you say, the truth does not fear investigation.

The rational questions about Bob Moran raised by Francis should not have caused fury and emotional responses from Bob's fans/friends. No one can doubt that he is a talented cartoonist and has hit 'the target' many times over the years (although not so much recently, which is puzzling), but it's very difficult to understand how his work commanded such high prices. Being an active member in the genuine dissident community yourself it must be hard enough to get people to part with a £5 subscription. Hopefully the cash rich truthers will find their way to you now that Bob is no longer producing art for tens of thousands of pounds.

Great thought provoking article as always Miri 🙏🏻

Reply
Share
1 reply by Miri AF
Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
21hEdited

Miri yes, absolutely it's the evidence which we all need to weigh. Fair play to Francis, he's coming at the King and he'd best not miss. Bob is generally held in such esteem, Francis will have known the sort of shitstorm that would have been heading his way.

I decided to watch Bob's recent two hour chat with James D. it reminded me of that Spitting Image scene 'where Sir Laurence Olivier and Sir John Gielgud talk bollocks'. It was two hours of hot air. Complacent, reassuring, and did nothing to dispel the concerns raised (not that that was the intention). And in fact they both said how they weren't here to go on witch-hunts, but to just do their own thing, in amongst the mutual back slapping. It was all very cosy.

And yes, the evidence is all circumstantial. But a big tell for me is the links to the aristocracy. this was when I first hit a wall with Delingpole. Having listened to him outline the ancient bloodlines that had been dogging humanity's path for generations, I mistakenly assumed that such would include the English aristocracy. Whereupon I was unceremoniously flung from his telegram chat. No no, they're all fine you weirdo, I was told. What's wrong with you, are you 77th?

And so we have the same with Bob. Leading the resistance from Lord Monsoon's drawing room, or wherever that reception was held. Not proof, but odd.

The real kicker though for me, is that awful signature, and his explanation. 'There's only one way to write Bob, and it's in capitals'. But actually, it's not in capitals. He's got his Bs as capitals, but for some reason the O has gone lowercase. And the only reason for doing that is so that the number is 33, and 303. Theres no other reason.

Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miri AF · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture