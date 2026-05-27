Miri’s Massive Missives

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Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
1d

Miri yes these flattering depictions are coming now thick and fast. Just today Aunty Beeb writes off the whole of Sunderland for racist crimes occurring fifty years ago on the say so of one man, all of which is impossible to verify, but hey let's just call them all racist scum anyway.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cz02gdm7zleo

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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
1d

Steven Berkoff....

A vile thesp who has little of value to say about anything.

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