A young man and a young woman got married at the weekend, and the father of the groom celebrated the occasion with a Twitter post, declaring himself “a very proud father”.

Pretty uncontroversial, you might assume (if decreasingly common in this day and age, where marriage rates are at a record low).

But you would be wrong.

Oh-so very wrong.

This is because the marriage in question was between Angus Lowe, son of Rupert, the leader of supposedly “hard right” political party, Restore, and one Yasmin Mezran, daughter of the Libyan pro-Islam, pro-immigration academic, Karim Mezran. Halal food was reportedly served at the wedding reception.

Given that Restore has publicly promised to reverse the ‘Islamification of Britain’, ban halal slaughter, and robustly challenge immigration policy, this has not gone down especially well with Restore’s supporters.

In fact, it has made many of them question whether Rupert Lowe is really the staunch British nationalist he styles himself as, or whether the whole of ‘Restore’ is just a cosplaying performance designed to cynically mock and exploit the very people it claims to stand up for.

Which, of course, it is.

A cursory glance at Rupert Lowe’s CV - he’s a privately-educated, ex-financier, multi-millionaire - should tell us all we need to know about the level of affinity he has with the working-classes, white or otherwise. And if it doesn’t, all we need to do is check out all of history to determine how much solidarity elite multimillionaires have typically had with ordinary people.

The ruling classes have only ever seen the working classes (whether they are literally “working-class” or middle-class matters not, the issue is they have to work for a living) as a resource to be plundered and exploited insofar as it benefits them.

However, exploitation is no longer the most dangerous threat ordinary people face, because when someone wants to exploit you, it means they want something from you, which gives you a degree of leverage. That is why ordinary people have been able to push back at various times in history, and successfully improve conditions for themselves: when the rulers continue to want and need something from them, they have that power.

Hence, the most dangerous threat to the working classes is not exploitation and it never has been: it is redundancy.

The WEF have warned us that’s it’s much more dangerous to be redundant than to be exploited, because once you are considered redundant - no longer needed, surplus to requirements - you have no bargaining power left.

We are in a situation now, courtesy of huge leaps in technological progress, where the system no longer requires large numbers of people to work within it, especially those who have come to expect a certain standard of life, such as owning a house, driving a car, and being able to enjoy work and leisure opportunities outside the house.

That level of life expectation is not compatible with the “ideal” future the elites have in mind, where nobody ordinary owns anything, nobody drives, and everyone subsists as “indoor humans”, with going outside redefined as “reality privilege“, reserved only for moneyed elites.

There is consequently a multi-tiered social engineering operation currently going on to remake society in this image, and to either reprogram or remove everyone who opposes it.

One of the biggest social groups that opposes it is the white, right-leaning working classes (which can include people who are economically middle-class) who see their country as being taken over by unfettered immigration and increasing communistic agendas.

This group is fairly large, and hence politically powerful, and therefore, has to be properly managed and contained by the elites so they don’t cause a real revolution.

Enter Restore. And Reform, too.

The purpose of these two psyop fake parties (who serve all the same masters as the ‘left-wing’ parties do) is to ultimately gain mass social support for the destruction of traditional, conservative (small ‘c’) British values, by depicting the people who hold these values as being so unutterably dangerous and evil that society will only be safe when we thoroughly subdue them. Or get rid of them altogether.

Rupert Lowe’s picture of his son’s wedding, therefore, was posted as part of a highly strategic psychological operation to get Restore’s supporters to “reveal themselves”.

There was no need or requirement for Mr Lowe to publish any pictures of his son’s wedding on his professional Twitter account. He was entirely at liberty to keep this a private family celebration.

Yet he chose to publicly picture the very obviously not white British bride precisely in order to galvanise an ugly display of anger, vitriol, and hard racism from Restore’s base, which, of course, is exactly what has happened. (And Karim Mezran, the bride’s father, stepped in to help further fan the flames.)

This, in sequence, gives the communistic globalist left impeccable ammunition to say, “you see? You see how awful and evil these people are? Something must be done about them.”

Of course, not all of Restore’s supporters have reacted this way, but enough of them have to help further cement and amplify the image of the “white right-wing” as the overlords want people to see it.

As is always the case, we can also see this political manipulation being reflected and further reinforced in programming, and there are no shortage of films and television shows telling us how awful and evil the white, right, working-classes are.

A particularly revealing example is the 2021 film, ‘Brighton‘. This film (adapted from a 1994 play by Steven Berkoff, entitled, rather less subtly, ‘Brighton Beach Scumbags’) tells the story of two white working-class couples who first meet in Brighton as teenagers in the sixties.

Decades later, the foursome decide to return to Brighton for some reminiscence and nostalgia, but are shocked at what they find, as the idyllic beach town they remember from their youth has been overrun by (in their words) “Pakis” and “poofters”.

The straight white couples are shown to be thick, uninformed, inarticulate, drunk, emotionally volatile, and of course, extremely racist (and homophobic).

The heroes of the piece are a well-educated black woman, and a gay immigrant.

The film does not bother with any nuance or subtlety by jarringly contrasting how articulate, thoughtful, empathic and successful the black woman and gay immigrant are, in comparison to the brash, belligerent, barely human white working classes.

It is of note that Steven Berkoff, who wrote the play on which the film ‘Brighton‘ is based, is a Jewish man, who stated in 2009:

“There is an in-built dislike of Jews. Overt antisemitism goes against the British sense of fair play. It has to be covert and civilised. So certain playwrights and actors on the left wing make themselves out to be stricken with conscience. They say: ‘We hate Israel, we hate Zionism, we don’t hate Jews.’ But Zionism is the very essence of what a Jew is. Zionism is the act of seeking sanctuary after years and years of unspeakable outrages against Jews. As soon as Israel does anything over the top it’s always the same old faces who come out to demonstrate.”

This underlines what has been observed many times: that many Jewish individuals possess a deep persecution complex, and they perceive non-Jewish individuals to be infected with a highly dangerous disease known as “antisemitism” (which, they feel, often masquerades as anti-Zionism or anti-Israelism). This is such a dangerous disease, and such an urgent and existential threat to the Jewish people, that it is right they fight back by framing these “antisemites” (anyone who critiques Israel or Jewish power) as so unutterably prejudiced, bigoted, and evil, it really would be best and safest for everyone if we got rid of them.

Because they’re not just antisemitic, you see. They’re racist and xenophobic as well!

That’s what films like Brighton, and Rupert Lowe’s latest political stunt, seek to “prove” to us.

Whenever you find high-level propaganda seeking to depict the white right-wing as deeply racist and bigoted, you invariably find Jewish money and influence behind it.

Rupert Lowe, for example, is a vocal supporter of Israel, as his voting record attests.

Lowe is very well aware that his base is overwhelmingly anti-Israel and (what is regarded as) antisemitic. Hence, he is fully instrumental in manipulating these people into “exposing themselves” as the evil dangerous racists Jewish propagandists like Steven Berkoff say they are.

This results in public backlash, and the increased sentiment that “something must be done about them”.

We see similar propaganda in TV programming such as Years and Years, which I’ve written about before, and in which populist right-wing values are depicted as being particularly dangerous and evil (the UK in this series is run by an individual openly modelled on Nigel Farage, who erects literal concentration camps for immigrants).

Another central theme in this show is that one of the primary protagonists, 40-ish Stephen, is forced for financial reasons to sell his house and then move his family in with his elderly grandmother.

Of Stephen’s two surviving younger siblings (a third dies trying to smuggle an illegal immigrant into the country), one rents a poky apartment in a high-rise, and the other is “of no fixed address”.

This is telling us much about the plans for home ownership in the future.

The overlords are in the process of dismantling the affluent, aspirational lifestyle that has been the achievable norm for most since the 1960s, and replacing it with neo-feudalism. Neo-feudalism is defined as:

“a socio-economic concept suggesting that modern capitalism is evolving into a system that mimics the oppressive, hierarchical structures of medieval feudalism. In this model, immense wealth and power are concentrated within a tiny global elite, while the majority of the population faces declining upward mobility, debt entrapment, and a loss of economic independence.”

The show Years and Years depicts this transition in real-time, spanning the years 2019-2034, as the aforementioned Stephen begins the 2020s as an affluent banker living in a million-pound house, but by 2030, lives with his grandmother, eking out a living as a part-time delivery driver (or rather, rider, as he has a bike, not a car) and part-time medical guinea pig.

Reflexively, The Guardian ran an advertorial recently openly encouraging unemployed young people to offer themselves up for medical experimentation as a way to make money, despite casually noting it comes with a risk of disfigurement and life-threatening organ failure.

This is a key reason we’re currently seeing a coordinated renaissance of the generation wars, where the older generations are being vigorously encouraged to pour scorn and contempt on the young for their lazy, spoilt entitlement of expecting a stable job and a house before they’re 50.

It’s simply part of the same social engineering operation I began this essay exploring. We are being re-engineered. We are, in marketing speak, having our “expectations managed” by all manner of psychological warfare and sophisticated propaganda, to make us accept a subsistence-level, largely indoor lifestyle, where we don’t own anything, have any money, or any real utility (beyond having drugs tested on us for the elites).

We are being taught to conflate such a lifestyle with being a good person, and that aspiring to anything more, as past generations did, is the preserve of the type of evil white racists who abused Rupert Lowe’s lovely daughter-in-law (and on her wedding day too, the scum!).

Good People more resemble characters such as the Green Party’s Zack Polanski, who accepts living in an HMO well into his forties, having never really had a stable job, and who condemns racism (Zack is Jewish).

All these themes are inextricably entwined with each other, and are, in my view, designed to culminate in around 2034, when the evil-right wing government (probably Reform, or a Reform-Tory coalition) is kicked out by an outraged public, and the communist green globalist “utopia” can finally be installed.

But as ever, the ruthless ruling classes and predatory propagandists require our cooperation and consent to remake reality as they desire. So it’s more important than ever that we stand strong, see the psychological operations for what they are, and don’t give it.