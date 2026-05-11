Miri’s Massive Missives

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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
1d

Fantastic. Another fast paced article with an unexpected end.

Will 'they'? Nope.

The manipulators have no intention of breaking cover, since the machine runs with paid players already and all that needs to happen is to swap those out for fresh faces - again, paid for.

The best part.

The 'management' has been spectacularly silly and made huge errors (Minkypox anyone?).

So as my maths lecturer at college proposed, the manipulators who already understand almost nothing get to control everything without knowing how to.

The 'little people' are more difficult to remove than Oligarchs seem to think.

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kevin's avatar
kevin
20h

The old saying 'politics is showbiz for ugly people' comes to mind.

Another party leader who neatly fits the bill is Zac of the Green.

Ex actor, ex jew, theatrical hynotist act, a chorister on a Britain's Got Talent show, with several embellished, nay, outright Walter Mitty claims, about his past.

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