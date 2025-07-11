Miri’s Massive Missives

Hugh
18h

Incredible. I see the signs of encroaching doom yet you've made it crystal clear. It's inconceivable that the heights of humanity's achievement are set to fall yet it's already on the way down. The perpetrators think they'll get away with it, sure, they'll avoid a courtroom but they'll have to live in the ruins. Are they so stupid? Or programmed and compromised? I've heard that Devil's Breath (scopolamine from the Duboisia plant, cultivated at Kingaroy Queensland) is used.

martin
15h

Brilliant as ever, Miri — thank you for cutting through the fog.

The creeping authoritarianism you refer to isn’t abstract anymore — it’s legislative fact.

When the plandemic started I helped out with a group trying to protect our rights and in particular reading through The Coronavirus Act 2020 and the multitude of statutory instruments issued under that legislation.

I also started to investigate primary Acts of Parliament passed since 2021,that erode basic civil liberties. There are at least 23 that were enacted by both of the main political parties with minimal opposition. Many more have come via secondary legislation.

These sweeping powers are wielded by governments elected with the backing of just a fraction of the population — the current regime commands Parliament with only 20% of the electorate’s support. That’s not democracy. That’s parliamentary authoritarianism giving the illusion of a free democracy.

When does authoritarianism become a fully fledged dictatorship and how far away are we from that?

I have started a petition to require power be given to the people to veto laws.

Details are below but if you feel my reference to it is an abuse of your comments section I will perfectly understand if you delete this section of my comment.

More info here if of interest:

🔗 [petition.parliament.uk/petitions/726955](https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/726955)

It won’t fix everything, but it could open a door. Because as you said — they only get away with this if we let them and from my perspective doing nothing is not an option.

Respect as always

Martin Godden

