“Miri Finch is a clinically diagnosable psychotic.”

Ah, good morning, Twitter!

I took a sip of my coffee and clicked through to the profile of the person who had made this intriguing assessment of my psychiatric state, and discovered he was a troll of some dedication, who was very determined to make sure his seven or eight followers were clear on the fact that I was “psychotic” because - apparently - I am “driven by obsessive Jew hatred”.

Mr Troll - or should that be Dr Troll, perhaps? - had reached this (clinical) conclusion based on my 27th February article, entitled “Prepare for antisemitic psyop season“.

In this article, I wrote:

“In order for Reform to triumph at [the next] election, they need to alter the political climate dramatically, to make it far less sympathetic to Muslims, and far more sympathetic to Jews. This is because the Greens won in Gorton, not just because of the Muslim vote, but because the Greens are the only major party taking the traditionally left-wing stance of opposing Zionism and the state of Israel. This is a stance shared by plenty of non-Muslim voters.

Therefore, the British establishment needs to ensure these voters become less sympathetic to Muslims and Palestine, and more sympathetic to Israel and Jews.

How will they do this?

Well, it’s obvious isn’t it, they will do what they always do when they want to manipulate people politically: stage a series of psyops - “antisemitic Muslim terror attacks” of the type they recently staged at a Manchester synagogue.“

This prediction was not driven by “obsessive Jew hatred” (more on that later), or even “psychosis” (I’ve checked with ChatGPT, which I would say is just as reliable as the pseudoscience of psychiatry, and it assures me I display none of the symptoms of that particular pathology), but simple pattern recognition extrapolated from many past events.

When the ruling classes want to manipulate the populace, they use the news to present faked events as if they are real. Indeed, this is the primary purpose of “the news”.

The events they have been most enthusiastically fabricating these last twenty years or so are “Muslim terror attacks”, used to justify their various Middle Eastern wars, and now - at a time when there is a particularly prominent conflict between Muslims and Jews regarding Gaza, where the Muslim side is attracting a lot of international sympathy (pro-Palestine marches etc.) - the overlords need to redress the balance.

Hence, it was obvious - especially after the anti-Zionist Green Party victory in Gorton - we were going to see a spate of “Muslim terror attacks” directed specifically at “the Jewish community”.

Since I wrote my February 27th article, we have seen an attack on a synagogue in Michigan - described as a “targeted attack of violence against the Jewish community“ (although nobody was harmed) - which, horror of horrors, even had a preschool attached.

This particular detail - the alleged targeting of, not just children (more sympathetic characters than adults), but preschoolers, the most innocent and vulnerable demographic of all - was so utterly, tediously predictable that I even predicted that too.

I said:

“Then, enter stage left, a raving, spittle-spewing, bearded Muslim extremist, straight out of central casting, and with some ridiculous name like Jihad AI Sham - oops, they already used that one - to blow up a Jewish kindergarten on October 7th, or something equally as disgusting and reprehensible and perfect for the political classes.“

To reiterate, nobody was harmed in this operation - as I said in my article, no real Jews would be harmed in the making of the movie - but the incident was indeed blamed on the predictable prototype - the fulminating-with-fury, brother of a Hezbollah terrorist, seeking vengeance for his brother’s assassination by the IDF. So, he decided to attack some toddlers in Michigan. Because that’s the obvious reaction to having your brother killed by Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, after all.

This attacker then conveniently “shot himself” before his motives could be investigated further.

Not long after this, we in the UK had the predicable “antisemitic terror attack” on home soil, where four Jewish ambulances were set on fire in North London.

Did you know Jews had their own special ambulances?

Well, you do now, and so does the rest of the country.

This has created powerful ripples of resentment in certain spaces - Twitter is alight with ire about the situation - and this, as one commentator suggested, is likely entirely intentional.

As I’ve outlined before, the social controllers need to create more evidence of antipathy towards Jews, in order to justify more special laws and privileges being brought in to protect them.

In short, they need to further re-emphasise the centuries-old psyop that Jews are “special” and therefore qualify for certain advantages, or even immunities, that don’t apply to the rest of us.

It is no secret that Judaism preaches that Jews are “the chosen ones“, and that some Jewish sects therefore see themselves as intrinsically superior to the rest of humanity, who they see as ‘goyim’ - interpreted by some as meaning ‘cattle’: animals in human form, whose only purpose on earth is to serve the Jews.

Do all Jews believe this?

No, and this is centrally important to the success of the psyop.

Just as many junior freemasons genuinely believe they are part of a charitable, philanthropic brotherhood which simply does good works for the community, and are baffled by all the stigma against the organisation, many ordinary Jews simply believe they are part of a benign, benevolent faith, and are deeply perplexed and unnerved by what they see as entirely irrational prejudice and bigotry against them.

This is how it is in many corrupt organisations: the low-level members, who are ignorant of what goes on at the top, provide a vitally socially important “cover” to help - albeit unwittingly - conceal the crimes of those at the top. It’s like that in freemasonry; it’s like that in Judaism.

The conspiracy theorist, Henry Makow - who is 100% ethnically Jewish, although he doesn’t observe the faith - has talked about this, and how his own family believe he is a “crazy antisemite” for what he has revealed about organised, supremacist Jewry.

Many other Jews are able to recognise this distinction, too: that exposing the deranged antics of certain supremacist subsets of Judaism doesn’t mean implicating all Jews - and that people who are able to recognise the Jewish element of the global conspiracy, are not, in general, “clinically diagnosable psychotics driven by obsessive Jew hatred”.

But of course, it’s extremely useful to the ruling classes to claim that they are.

They’ve been claiming that for centuries, and that is why such an enormous amount of time and money is ploughed into conditioning schoolchildren all across the Western world to see Jews as special and superior, and thus in need of unique protections.

After all, what atrocity do we all learn about in schools?

Not the Holodomor, where millions of Ukrainians were intentionally starved to death.

Not the Katyn massacre, where tens of thousands of Poles were brutally executed.

But the Holocaust.

Why?

With all the atrocities carried out against Europeans, in the twentieth century alone, why is it the Holocaust that is drummed with such determination into every formative and developing childish mind?

It’s obvious, isn’t it: because the Holocaust (we are told) disproportionately affected Jews, and therefore, it’s much worse than any other atrocity.

Leading on from that, who is the biggest bad guy in all of history? Whose name immediately sends shivers of revulsion down the spine, so uniquely depraved was he in his unutterable evil?

It’s not Stalin (body count: approximately 15 to 20 million).

It’s not Mao (estimated to have caused between 40 million and 80 million deaths).

It is, of course, Hitler.

Despite the fact official sources tell us his reign resulted in less deaths than either Stalin or Mao’s (official estimates put Hitler’s death toll at 11 to 12 million), he’s nevertheless considered the worst of the lot.

Why?

Because (we are told) around half of all the people he killed were Jewish.

I’m not suggesting I believe these death tolls are necessarily accurate, I am simply drawing attention to the fact that the official account of history, that we are all taught in schools, and that is repeatedly re-emphasised throughout culture, explicitly makes clear that Hitler’s reign was worse than any other tyrant’s, even though he didn’t kill as many people.

Why?

Because the people he (is said to have) killed were disproportionately Jewish.

That’s it. That’s the whole reason, and we are all brought up with that “fact” drilled into our brains, virtually from birth.

That Jews are special, and therefore their lives - and deaths - matter more than anyone else’s.

That sentiment is now simply being recycled in this latest series of psyops.

If Christians, Sikhs, or Hindus had their own special ambulances, and these were set on fire, would the British taxpayer be expected to immediately replace them with NHS ambulances, when the NHS is experiencing a severe ambulance shortage?

Would political figures across the country be vigorously reaffirming their commitment to stamping out the scourge of antisikhism or the cancer of Christophobia if such a thing were to occur?

We all know the answer.

However, because it’s Jews, politicians have to be seen to be unspeakably outraged. Nigel Farage, for example, is particularly incensed, and has immediately blamed the evil ambulance atrocity on boat people from Iran.

But just as revealing as who is saying what about the attack, is who isn’t saying anything at all. Namely, Mr Rupert Lowe.

Having finally registered his Restore party with the Electoral Commission and now standing as it’s first (and quite possibly last) MP, you would expect Mr Lowe - who is so outspoken about the segregation and lack of integration he perceives in the Muslim community - to be equally as agitated about Jews: in particular, their oppression and segregation of women.

After all, women are banned from working for the Jewish ambulance service. They’re asked to walk on a different side of the street to men. Some of their children are barred from school if they have mothers who drive.

“But that’s not all Jews!!”

Yeah, and it’s not all Muslims either. Not all Muslims are terrorists, not all of them wear burqas, and not all of them stop women from working or socialising in mixed-sex groups.

But that doesn’t stop the Rupert Lowes of the world from calling out the Muslims who do engage in these practices, so equally, why isn’t he calling out the Jews who do?

Why isn’t he calling out the large Jewish families who are subsidised by the taxpayer, with lavish, purpose-built council housing?

In short, why is he so vocal and outspoken about one foreign tribe - Muslims - establishing themselves and their practises in the UK, and so utterly silent about another?

Of course, we all know the answer. It’s that Lowe, like virtually every prominent politician in the West, is bought and paid for by the Zionist, Israel-first lobby, and his political career - and quite possibly life - would be over in an instant if he ever called them out.

So, as we continue to marinate in this season’s slew of antisemitic psyops (and we can expect quite a few more), we are approaching the apex of a centuries long-plot - frequently derided as ‘conspiracy theory’, as the truth often is - where all distinct groups and tribes are dissolved into one indistinguishable mass of “global citizens”, where they don’t have a clear religious, racial, national, or cultural identity to define them.

The cynical psyops of “multiculturalism” and “diversity” were always about destroying all cultures and all diversity, by making everything and everyone the same. Needless to say, you only maintain difference and distinction by keeping things apart. Red and blue only remain clearly defined and distinct colours by keeping them separate. Mix them together, and they both disappear.

And what do you get when you mix red and blue (the two colours must often associated with distinct political beliefs, and the primary colours of the UK flag)?

You get purple, which is not only widely renowned as the colour of deception, but is also the colour of the high-profile anime AI ‘Amelia’, currently claiming to be leading the way in the political wars.

The current political wars are about blending everything together until it all blurs into one (one world government, one world culture, one world race). Islam was brought to Christian countries with the ultimate goal of destroying both religions, and the plan is unfolding as intended. Various foreign cultural practises are brought to the West, not to “enrich” but to destroy - both the host country and the foreign import. The children of immigrants often don’t continue their parents’ cultural traditions. The children of indigenous Britons aren’t continuing their traditions, either (which can be seen particularly clearly in the decline of religious identity and church attendance).

Everything’s intended to degenerate into superficial, meaningless slop, where life revolves around TikTok and reality TV, and nobody has a real, enduring identity based on centuries of culture, community, or tradition any more.

Well, not quite ‘nobody’.

There is one distinct group who remain immunised from this social degeneration. They live separate lives in separate communities, with separate traditions, a separate language, and separate schools (and separate ambulances).

It’s not “all Jews”, any more than it’s “all freemasons” - a lot of freemasons are ordinary people with normal jobs and are not in any way engaged in manipulating, deceiving, or genociding populations - but that doesn’t negate from the nefariousness of freemasonry at the higher levels.

So it is too with Judaism. At the higher levels, there exists (and has for centuries) a nefarious plot to subvert and disinherit other worldwide tribes and groups, who high-level Jews perceive as threats. They use low-level Jews, who don’t understand this plot, as dupes to cover for them. They also use millions of non-Jews, who have been successfully brainwashed (and/or blackmailed) into seeing the Jews as special and superior, and thus in need of unique privileges and protections.

So that’s where we are. We’re basically dealing with a paranoid group pathology, that has been passed down amongst certain Jewish sects for generations - that non-Jews have to be suppressed and controlled, as otherwise, they will demonstrate the terrifying symptoms of the dangerous and irrational sickness, antisemitism. This inexplicable, evil disease is capable of breeding within all non-Jews, and even in some Jews, so it’s justified for top-tier Jews to take whatever measures are necessary to protect themselves, and to stamp it out - not least because they’re superior, anyway. The chosen ones.

If you don’t think so, that just proves you’ve been infected by the sickness. I mean, you’re probably a “clinically diagnosable psychotic”.

Just be careful you don’t turn purple with indignation at the thought...