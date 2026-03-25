Miri’s Massive Missives

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Trevor Price's avatar
Trevor Price
15h

"The current political wars are about blending everything together until it all blurs into one" and "Everything’s intended to degenerate into superficial, meaningless slop". The way I think of it, the top down social engineering inflicting us is emulating the homogenisation and pasteurisation of milk when it's crystal clear (at least to me) that raw unhomogenised whole milk is what nature intended and can't be improved on. If only enough people could become aware of the difference in quality of the milk and the society!

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kevin's avatar
kevin
16h

Former Ambassador Craig Murray has also done a comprehensive deconstruct of the ambulance event:

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2026/03/the-london-ambulances-attack-of-course-it-was-a-false-flag/

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