When parliament wants to pass a new law, the proposed Bill has to pass through a number of prerequisite stages, including being reviewed by the House of Lords. The House of Lords often flags up issues or suggests amendments to the Bill, and sends it back to parliament. Parliament then makes its own amendments and sends it back to the House of Lords. And back and forth it goes. They call this process "ping pong".

Well, it looks as if we have some pongy political pinging of our own going on, as less than six months after the UK General Election took place, a hugely visible online petition (on 2 million signatures at the time of writing) is circulating, demanding another one, on the grounds that the Labour government has failed to live up to its election promises.

When a petition such as this gains massive momentum very quickly, is picked up by multiple mainstream media vehicles, and is promoted by highly visible establishment figures such as Richard Tice and even Elon Musk, we know something is up.

It's faintly amusing to note that many of the people most vigorously promoting this petition were the same people equally vigorously telling us not to vote in July, but this article is not about the merits or otherwise of political activism (I've written many times about that, and you can read one of my most recent articles here).

It's about, "why this, why now?" - which we always have to ask about any story that gets enormous mainstream attention and the backing of very heavyweight political figures.

Why do they want us to look at this? Why do they want us to sign it and share it?

Obviously, that is exactly what they do want, as otherwise, the petition would meet the same fate as 99.9% of all online petitions: limp towards a few hundred signatures before fizzling out entirely.

It's exceptionally unusual for a petition to hit even the 100,000 signature mark (where parliament will consider debating the matter), let alone more than ten times that - and in a day!

So this is all clearly scripted and part of the plan.

The establishment wants the public to lend their support to the idea of another General Election.

Why?

Well, it is my contention that what the cabal really wants is a Farage-led Reform government, but they knew they didn't have a hope of achieving that in July 2024 when Reform was too new, too much of an unknown quantity, and at the time the country went to the polls, didn't have any elected MPs.

Technically, they had Lee "30p" Anderson, as he joined the party in March, but Anderson had been elected as a Conservative: now, however, Reform has five elected MPs, as well as 40 councillors.

Now, they're credible.

So, the best way of ensuring we do eventually (or maybe sooner than anticipated) get Reform in government, is to install literally the most appalling and despised Labour administration in the country's history, whilst making the Conservatives completely unelectable, so that people's hands are forced and they realistically have no option but to vote Reform... but have been cleverly tricked into thinking it's their own free choice, because "we called for another General Election and the government listened! The people have triumphed!".

It appears to me to be absolutely classic manufacture of consent.

I don't know for sure if the country will go to the polls again, but I can't really see the purpose of the establishment making this petition quite so prominent if that isn't the end goal.

I have a pretty good idea of what the cabal wants in place politically, and I'm not sure they can wait until 2029 (which is when the UK is currently set to next have a General Election) to get it.

What does said cabal want?

Well, it's extremely significant to mention that Reform leader, Nigel Farage, is a very good friend of none other than tech billionaire and political "kingmaker", Peter Thiel.

Regular readers will remember Thiel's name from our explorations into American Vice President, JD Vance.

Vance is effectively a Thiel-owned puppet, who has been heavily influenced and bankrolled by the tech titan since university (and it's my contention that it was Thiel who put him up to writing his memoirs and ensured they became world-famous, rather than the story Vance himself gives about "being inspired to write them by a professor").

Who is Peter Thiel? He's an inordinately wealthy authoritarian technocrat who is heavily invested in AI and despises ordinary people (he was an early investor in the so-called "seasteading" movement, where rich people pay extravagant amounts of money to live in the middle of the ocean on floating manmade micro-islands, free from the eternal bother of the rest of us).

He's also made his antipathy for any idea of political equality explicitly clear, and, like many wealthy autocrats throughout history, doesn't think women or poor people should vote.

Mr. Thiel, who is gay, asserts to believe that women voting is bad for democracy - so bad, in fact, that female involvement in politics may have rendered the very concept of democracy itself into an oxymoron. He's also not at all keen on anyone in receipt of state benefits being permitted to have a political voice.

Thiel has even gone so far as to state that "freedom [for people like him] and democracy [for the rest of us] are not compatible".

Basically, he believes in an anti-democratic future where a cabal of super-wealthy transhumanist technocrats tell the rest of us what to do, and, by ploughing his vast fortune into American politics and getting his boy JD into the second-most powerful political job in the land, he's doing pretty well at realising this vision... but only for America, right?

Wrong, unfortunately.

Thiel has already firmly set his sights on the UK too, with his highly reviled data harvesting company, Palantir, having secured a £330 million NHS data contract (yes, 330 million, of course).

Palantir also won the contract - unopposed - to run the NHS Covid Datastore.

(Palantir, by the way, is named after the all-seeing crystal balls that appear in JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings.)

Thiel's perverse preoccupations don't just extend to spying on us all whilst kicking us out of the political process, though. He's also very keen on harvesting blood from the young, and was reported to be spending $40,000 per quarter to be injected with blood from teenagers.

He's also sunk a lot of money into investing in surrogacy, which appears to have been involved in his own acquisition of children (Thiel is married to a man, and they are raising two young children together).

This model fits exactly with the "family" formation of the future that I predicted: families consist of two wealthy gay men (where one may be cosplaying as a woman by being "trans"), who are provided with children by poor female surrogates, aka the Handmaid's Tale (perhaps, I speculated, the real reason all the "wives" of Gilead couldn't get pregnant wasn't because they were infertile, but because they were men).

Thiel, like many ultra-wealthy psychopaths, sees other human beings as largely worthless, unless they can be exploited in some way as a resource to meet his desires.

So, whilst he doesn't want most people to have a political voice, he can see a use for our blood (if we are young) and our wombs (if we are women), so he might keep a few of us around for that.

And, no doubt, for organ harvesting - note that the NHS changed its policy on organ donation to make organs far more available at exactly the same time Palantir got involved with them.

Thiel is very anti-death - at least, that is, his own - and has publicly opined that he opposes the "inevitability" of death - and he currently plans to be put into deep freeze when he dies, to be later revived when technology has advanced enough.

I think we've got more than sufficient evidence, then, to demonstrate that this guy is both completely insane, and completely power-crazed. Combine that with exorbitant wealth, and you can see why the man is just a little bit worrying, including and especially when you consider that the probable next Prime Minister of the UK, Nigel Farage, appears to be his best friend.

This is precisely why Mr. Farage spends so much time in America, and with the Thiel-bankrolled Trump power players, rather than in his own constituency doing his actual job.

One such power player, Elon Musk, has shared the petition calling for a new UK General Election online, accompanied by a picture of Farage's face.

So they couldn't really be making it any more plain where this is intended to go.

The only question is, are they going to wait until 2029 to move their Farage asset into position or (as I suspect with JD Vance becoming President) will it happen much, much sooner than that?