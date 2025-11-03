Miri’s Massive Missives

The Great Clean Up
9h

I'll freely confess - I posted up the 'heroic' actions of Andrew Johnson. It was a sneaky side-swipe "selling me the dummy" move and for a few brief hours - I left it up there before taking it down. Interestingly, someone in the interim posted up "well, no digital I.D - no train ticket".

It's working? We have to work harder to countermand the sneakiness of it all.

I've started this book.

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Operation-Gladio/Paul-L-Williams/9781633884786

If anyone thinks psyops are new? Nope - been around a while.

kevin
8h

One incident which puzzled me and, by your yardstick, maybe true is the grisly tale of the human head found on a busy Edinburgh street one night last year. Mistaken at first as a Halloween prop by passers-by, the weird explanation given was that the man was decapitated by a passing bus.

The press, usually keen to follow up on this sort of story, gave no credible explanation of how this might have happened, didn't seek out the bus driver, passengers or other witnesses. The event was quietly forgotten.

