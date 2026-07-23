Miri’s Massive Missives

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Leo Biddle's avatar
Leo Biddle
3h

Exactly this, as ever Miri [fist bump emoji]

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Ron Greenstein's avatar
Ron Greenstein
2h

This is a comment I offered on a podcast today. Note the influence of Miri's many articles.

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What I have been gathering for quite awhile is that Trump and many, if not most, of the puppeticians, news anchors and pundits have not been selected to administrate, decide, report, and lie, but rather these folks have been "brought on" to ACT in scripted roles. Not recognizing that these folks are actors, be they professional or mind-controlled, will serve to get one caught up in (consider to be real) the scenarios being acted out. Taking to heart that all of this is real/organic automatically places one in a role, much like an "extra" in a movie. Please consider stepping away from participating in these plays/games, and see it and understand it for for what it REALLY IS.

We all, with very few exceptions, possess many delusions and misconceptions from which to be unburdened.

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