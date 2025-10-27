Miri’s Massive Missives

lee b's avatar
lee b
7h

Thank you Mira for writing this. You always have interesting ponts of view that I enjoy mulling over. Keep writing Mira. Your good at it.

Goblins Under the Apple Tree
7h

The targeting of women specifically is ominous considering recent rhetoric about transferring female functions to the male cf. the transgender movement. And then there is the upsurge in the availability of pornography.

One deeply ironic (or, if you prefer, deeply cunning) effect of the much touted “age restriction” routines around porn is that these restrictions can be circumvented and this circumvention is even loudly reported. Now knowing that the young tend to be more “computer savvy” than their elders, it is likely that they would be more likely to suss out these circumvention techniques. The upshot is that it would ONLY be the young who could access porn!

So the upshot of all this is that there are tendencies to minimise the potency of actual women in the partaking of socialising and sexual activity. Which results in the downgrading of heterosexual (i.e. potentially reproductive) sexual activity. The depopulation effect is obvious.

