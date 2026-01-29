Miri’s Massive Missives

Michael Anjello
13h

Miri, you don’t fool me; you’ve been spotted chatting to Tommy Robinson behind the 77th Brigade headquarters’ bike shed – discussing your latest shill strategies - no doubt. I have this on very good and trustworthy authority: you were spotted by BBC’s Marianna Spring, and she has ‘verified’ it.

It is well known amongst deep, deep, deep researchers (like myself) that the town of Keele is a clandestine training ground for would-be establishment spies and shills.

Speaking of Universities - a saying I’ve developed is: ‘If they’ve worked at Keele, they can’t be real’.

[Keep up the good work Miri)

Mick Wyatt
14h

It’s a sad state of affairs that you’ve had to explain your phrase for the umpteenth time but as you say most people that try to use it against you are definitely not acting in good faith.

Lots of so called ‘freedom fighters’ seem to get highly emotional if certain people (Lucy Connolly, Robinson, FRD etc) have their authenticity questioned. I saw a comment on X recently from one of the ‘truthers’ (apologies I can’t remember who) saying something along the lines of ‘personally I don’t care if LC’s story is true or not’ and dismissing it as unimportant.

So the public are told by the govt and media that a woman was sent to prison for a tweet, on her release is then introduced on stage by the party that’s going to form the next govt and she then goes back to posting prolifically on X about all the hot political topics, but it’s not that important if her prison story is all lies?? Of course it is, and I think it puts a huge red flag against anyone who says it isn’t.

Your point about ‘the British establishment has openly admitted that it plants military, police, and intelligence officers into social media and anti-establishment spaces. These people aren’t remotely famous, it would blow their cover if they were’ should be widely accepted in the ‘truther movement’ with most people familiar with 77th brigade, which is why it’s surprising that many people get so upset if anyone dares question their authenticity.

If they’ve got nothing to hide they just need to answer any questions honestly. None of us have a right to be above suspicion. If the establishment openly admits that it’s running accounts on social media then it stands to reason that some of the ‘truther’ accounts must be working for intelligence and should be exposed.

Many thanks for another thought provoking article 👍🏻

