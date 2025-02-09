What springs to mind when you hear the name 'Whitechapel'?

Gritty East End gangsters, perhaps? The BBC drama of the same name? Or even that extremely tense game of Monopoly you lost at Christmas 1993 which is very much best forgotten...

Whatever your answer, it's highly unlikely to be "Bengali tube name", but that is precisely what now greets the denizens of the locality when they head to their local underground station.

This, we are told, is to reflect the fact that 40% of Whitechapel's residents identify as Bangladeshi.

Meanwhile at nearby Southall station, we find signage in Punjabi, to reflect the fact that an estimated 35,000 Punjabis live in the area.

Now, of course, we know that contemporary London is very multicultural, and home to a variety of peoples who speak various different languages.

Yet we do not see underground stations with names in, for instance, Polish, despite the fact there are up to 150,000 Poles living in London.

We do not see the capital's extensive Nigerian population referenced in tube station names, either.

Yet we do see Bangladeshi and Punjabi peoples recognised in this way.

Why?

The answer to that question can only logically be what the two groups have in common:

That the majority religion in Pakistani Punjab is Islam, and Islam is also the official religion of Bangladesh.

Therefore, invoking these groups so explicitly at two major London underground stations is no quaint nod to multiculturalism: it is in fact aggressive political posturing giving a very unambiguous (and literal) sign of the political and cultural future of this country.

It is extremely noteworthy that the American Vice President, JD Vance, has described the UK as an Islamist country, whilst Muslim communities are busy organising politically to further their political infiltration of the UK government - both nationally and locally.

Muslims successfully installed four MPs at the last General Election, whilst getting many councillors elected and thereby effectively ousting Labour control of several local councils (including mine).

Muslims are an extremely powerful political force - that's why Labour MPs court them so relentlessly - because they not only vote (whilst an increasingly large number of Labour's traditional support base no longer does), but they block vote. They are told by community leaders which which candidate to vote for, and they reliably do.

However, Muslims are increasingly losing faith in Labour, with many former Muslim councillors leaving the party in favour of standing as independents.

They have the numbers, the organisation, and the cohesion, to be very successful as a new Muslim "independent alliance", standing candidates wherever they can.

What does all this imply?

As far as I can see, flooding Western countries generally and the UK specifically with those from Muslim-majority countries is part of a long-game plan to eventually destroy religions, and the two religions that are the most threatening to the ruling elites, and therefore first earmarked for abolition, are Christianity and Islam.

"Hang on, I thought you just said Muslims were becoming really politically powerful and having tubes named after them, how is this 'destroying' Islam?", you may sensibly object.

Put simply, it's problem-reaction-solution. There is not yet enough fury and antipathy against Islam for it to be destroyed (though of course it's building all the time). The vast majority of people in the UK are broadly tolerant and inclined to being reasonably inclusive. They might moan a bit on Twitter about the rapidly changing demographics of the UK, but very few are yet at the point where they would get active to really demand change.

The climate has to become much more threatening than that, people must truly feel their way of life is at risk of being annihilated, before they will actually stand up and fight back.

At the moment, the proliferation of mosques, Islamic schools, Bengali tube names and so on is not really stopping any non-Muslim from living life as they please.

But just imagine if we had many Muslim majority local councils, how that might start to change?

The ruling classes need to galvanise a major worldwide kickback against Islam to enable them to eventually abolish it, and they are attempting to create this in multifactorial ways.

One is obviously the endless "Muslim terror attacks" in Western countries, especially around traditionally Western celebrations like Christmas and New Year, another is the grooming gangs, and a third looks likely to be President Trump being "assassinated" by Iran.

I've been predicting this for a while, and then in the last few days, Trump has all-but come out and confirmed it himself, saying:

"If they did that they would be obliterated... I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left."

Can you imagine the enormous fault lines that would be drawn in the West if the USA went to war with Iran (and the UK and other European allies would likely join the US in this endeavour), whilst the UK had increasingly Muslim-dominated local councils and more and more Muslim MPs?

The Muslims would obviously oppose the war and support the Islamic side, whilst the non-Muslim population would largely do the opposite, becoming even more fastidious in their fury that Islam is evil and has to go.

That's the ultimate climate the overlords are trying to engineer, and being seen to pander to Muslims now with tube signs and so on is just part of lulling them into a false sense of security ("entice the enemy with bait", as The Art of War says), where they don't realised how they're being manipulated and used.

Meanwhile, as the anti-Muslim sentiment grows amongst indigenous Britons as Muslims are seen to be getting "special treatment", Reform will become more and more powerful, hoovering up what politically active non-Muslims there are to vote (and stand) for them at the next General Election.

Reform have made it clear that they favour direct democracy over representative democracy, and seem to be softening the populace up for the return of direct democracy - at least on some issues - as and when they take power.

Now, imagine if there was a referendum in 2030 or so - after many years of Muslim "terror attacks", grooming gangs, and political assassinations - where the UK populace was asked:

"Should Islam be abolished in the UK?"

Meanwhile, the available Islamic countries for UK Muslims to flee to should such a referendum take place are rapidly being - as Trump said - "obliterated" by war.

Hence, if Western countries ban Islam, and Islamic countries are wiped off the map, then voila - Islam is effectively no more.

So while we absolutely should be aware and vigilant about the increase of Muslim cultural representation and political power in the UK, we need to remain equally aware of why this is being allowed to happen and what the endgame is.

All this is ultimately one big strategy game. Just like that game of Monopoly you lost in 1993...