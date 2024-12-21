The fact that everyone in receipt of this article instantly knows what incident I'm referring to without my saying another word, gives us a bumper big Christmas clue as to how we should be responding to this event...

Let's just say, for example, that a suspected "Islamic terrorist" (who may not actually be an Islamic terrorist after all, but that reciprocally reactionary bogeyman, a "far-right extremist", but more on that later) had really mowed his car into a load of people at a Christmas market, killing several, including a child.

Would every media vehicle in the world really know all the details of this, including his full name, profession and professed political beliefs, instantly?

Who told them this?

Why?

If investigators had managed to amass all this information so quickly (how?), why on earth would they release it to the press, knowing that the results - quite apart from making it impossible for the suspect to have a fair trial, something the press is bound by law not to do - would be to galvanise a dangerous level of anti-Islamic sentiment (or anti-right-wing, if that's what he turns out to be) that could easily explode into retribution and violence?

If this was real, the sensible and legal thing to do would be for the establishment to release no information to the press and try and contain the situation until proper evidence had been amassed and a trial had taken place.

That's what they'd do (and be legally bound to do) if this was real, and there are plenty of real incidents that do take place and never make headline news, or even a few paragraphs on the back pages, for this very reason.

The fact, then, that the world's media have gone lockstep in blaring this event from the headlines and ensuring it's all everyone is talking about, lets us know that this is a scripted, controlled media production, just like any other Christmas blockbuster.

Did people really die? I doubt it, but it's possible. After all, people do really die on movie sets, see Brandon Lee, Halyna Hutchins, etc. Were these genuine accidents or ritualised sacrifices, planned in advance?

As a member of the public without access to first-hand evidence and verifiable facts, I cannot know for certain, and can only speculate. It's the same for everyone not an "insider": we can only assess the situation logically based on the information that is currently available, and extrapolating from previous events of this high-octane, sensationalist nature.

So, that is what I'm going to do. If it turns out that the event really took place just as the media tells us it did, and people really died as depicted, then I'm very sorry for them and their families, but quite frankly, I think the sympathy of a stranger on the internet is the last thing they'd be bothered about in such circumstances.

So, I shall continue to analyse the event from a wider perspective, and in the context of examining what agenda items I already know the establishment is trying to fulfil.

I have written before that the establishment wishes to eradicate the two most politically powerful religious forces in the world, which are serving as very obstructive obstacles to the ruling class "dream" of a one-world government NWO dystopia (blueprint as laid out in John Lennon's 'Imagine' - no countries, no possessions, no religions).

Islam is one of those forces, and Christianity is the other, which makes it inevitable the establishment will try to pit these forces against each other to ensure eventual mutual destruction.

Therefore, with tedious predictability (Gareth Icke even says he predicted it), at Christmas, the height of the Christian calendar, we have an "Islamic terror attack" to turn more Christians and cultural Christians against Islam, in order to eventually lead to its abolition.

(How are they going to further rid the world of Christianity? Please see here.)

Obviously, for a religion that is over a thousand years old and with billions of followers worldwide, this process isn't going to happen overnight, and it will take lots of "terror attacks" and other incidents - both real and faked - to eventually tip the scales enough that Islam is abolished.

That's why Western countries are being flooded with Islamic immigrants: to build up hostilities in the host countries against the religion.

If Islam only existed in Islamic countries, then very few people in the West would care what it does.

But if it's on our doorsteps, and carrying out "terror attacks" at our Christmas markets, then obviously, we do care.

What's interesting about this latest supposed "terror attack" is that the initial official narrative - that it was carried out by in Islamist who hates the degenerate Western infidels - has been replaced by a new narrative, that he is actually an ex-Muslim atheist and far-right extremist, who supports German anti-immigration political party, AfD, as well as Elon Musk, Tommy Robinson, and Alex Jones.

So, three of the biggest and most obviously "fake awake" controlled opposition characters on the world stage.

This gives us further clues as to the fabricated, scripted nature of the incident, because it involves characters we know will give the desired scripted responses and play along with the whole charade.

However - and it's a good plot twist, this, as all slightly cerebral Christmas blockbusters must have - it seems that the attacker’s "conspiratorial" leanings might be a deviously devised cover story, part of Islamic 'Taqiyya', which is the practice of concealing one's true beliefs and religious affiliations, especially in non-Islamic countries.

This is a great "Whodunnit", and will have the reliable effects of "playing both sides" just as the alleged "Southport stabbings" did.

Remember, in that case, initially, it was circulated online that the suspect was a Muslim immigrant (cue "the right" lambasting immigration and Islam).

Then it came out that this was "fake news" and he was neither Muslim nor an immigrant (cue "the left" lambasting right-wingers as hateful racists).

Then it was revealed that actually he was some sort of Muslim convert and an Al Qaeda training manual was found at his home (cue "the right" crowing again).

This latest theatrical incident seems to possess similar scripting, the "playing both sides" credentials, in order to foment maximum outrage and anger in as many people as possible (as "they" just seem to love feeding off that kind of furious fulminating energy).

My prediction, however - knowing where the social scriptwriters desire the global narrative to go next, and looking at the specific "conspiracy theorists" who have been invoked (Musk, Robinson, Jones) - is that it will be "revealed" that this incident was indeed an act of Islamic terror, and the terrorist malevolently used 'Taqiyya' to try to cast blame on right-wing nationalist figures, in an attempt to discredit them.

This, of course, will then profoundly strengthen them and further galvanise their support base, just in time for the debate that is due to take place in UK parliament on January 6th as to whether we should have another General Election, an election which Nigel Farage, who's Reform Party Elon Musk has just offered to give substantial financial support to, would be a dead cert to win... Especially in light of a "Christmas Islamic terror attack" seeming to confirm so much of what Reform speaks out about.

If that was then followed up by an Islamic "assassination" on Donald Trump, perhaps on inauguration day or soon after, that was blamed on Iran, then the whole Western establishment would be united in anti-Islamic sentiment and the desire to annihilate this terrible threat - which, of course, would start with that war with Iran the Zionist warmongers are so desperate for.

It all dovetails just a little bit too conveniently, don't you think? And reality very rarely does.

Scripted movie productions, on the other hand, almost always do.

In closing, I will quote the Twitter account "Just A Thought", who shares a very pertinent overview. This particular summary is actually about the equally scripted and agenderised "Luigi the lionised CEO slayer", but applies equally here, and indeed, to any high-profile media event:

"Everything feels scripted because it is. And before you say “not everything is a conspiracy theory”… it is. Information and narratives are so tightly controlled and spread with intent that there really are no exceptions to the rule at this point. The MSM and social media apps/the internet are all operated by the same ruling class. We don’t have access to some special loophole. All the Major News Stories come from the same source and everything we do here is tracked, surveilled, and studied. You know what they say: if the service is free, then you’re the commodity. I know saying this sounds “hopeless” or “blackpilled” but it shouldn’t. If we held no power and had no chance at fighting back, then these constant psyops wouldn’t be necessary. We’re kept divided, distracted, and in the dark for a reason."

So, as always, we should take this opportunity to keep shining a light.

Shine on, everyone. And Merry Christmas.