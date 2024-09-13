I had a tremendous talk with fellow controlled opposition gatekeeper shill, Rick Munn, on Friday, where we discussed how to deal with these kind of accusations (and whether rumours of my Russian agent credentials have been confirmed or denied) - and what the mainstream media’s role is in creating and publicising actual controlled opposition.

The open letter I wrote that Rick and I discuss, that asked the mainstream media to “expose” me (and I even wrote the exposé for them!) can be found here.

Hope you enjoy our chat as much as I did. I’m on from 19 minutes (the video link in the below URL doesn’t work, so please scroll just below it for the audio that does).

https://tnt.news/podcast/miri-ann-finch-robert-oulds-on-locked-loaded-with-rick-munn-06-september-2024/