It's always a pleasure to chat with Jeff from The New Era, but I particularly enjoyed this exchange, where we covered Trump's (s)election, and explored the future implications to the US and UK, as our political "elites" further intermingle to galvanise a dramatic political pendulum shift to the right...

I hope you enjoy it as much as I did (and, for newer readers, the "Michael Mosley fake death" article we discuss can be found here...)