Miri AF chats to James Delingpole
I had a great chat with my old pal James last month, who was looking particularly resplendent in his horse-themed headwear, where we covered a wide range of topics - and perhaps most topically for this week was our discussion of RFK Jr., and his sudden about-face regarding vaccines.
After endorsing the MMR vaccine last month, in response to America’s supposed “measles outbreak”, this week - and to the ongoing outrage and horror of many - “Bobby” has explicitly declared that: “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine”.
Why is he doing this? Is it “5D chess”? Is he a complete fraud and sell-out? And is it significant that he is prepared to endorse a live virus vaccine, as opposed to an adjuvanted one? James and I explore this topic, and several others of comparably conspiratorial quintessence, in our chat…
Watch Miri AF and James Delingpole on Rumble
