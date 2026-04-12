Miri’s Massive Missives

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
5d

“Tedious disclaimer: I’m not a nutritional professional and this isn’t meant to be conflated with official medical advice (since this might actually work...), but”

Haha, so true! And very sensible article. Living on a whole foods, meat based, cultured and fermented, home grown fruits and honey “diet,” I can attest to Miri’s proposal to meet her halfway.

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1 reply by Miri AF
Trevor Price's avatar
Trevor Price
5d

Is it possible our grandparents might have been right: everything in moderation?

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2 replies by Miri AF and others
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