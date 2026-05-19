Miri’s Massive Missives

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The Great Clean Up's avatar
The Great Clean Up
21mEdited

As ever - what you write is predominantly credible and sound. Nick Buckley I was in conversation with a few years ago - and has been through the Reform 'hokey-cokey' routine - and somewhat re-grouping after the Manchester mayoral elections. He's extremely active on social media - so watch this space.

I read an article by Nick Griffin the other day - suggesting young people do one of three things. i) Move to Northern Ireland, or ii) Move to Middlesborough, or iii) Buy a boat.

I thought to myself it's no longer economic migration - but stagnation migration!

How things have changed - and for the worst. Or is it?

If you move to Northen Ireland - they certainly used to know a thing or two about holding politicians to account. In extreme cases, it could involve an unscheduled visit and a cushion. If you move to Middlesborough - apart from the weather - at least the folks are fairly hospitable and if the North East gets the same kind of urban re-generation from boutique businesses places like Margate did with young Londoners moving out - it might not be all terrible and downward trajectories? Getting a boat would be the worst option in my opinion. In winter it's freezing cold and in summer the waterways are clogged up with bell ends. You get cabin fever and you isolate yourself in fairly narrow communities - all with almost as much maintenance as a small flat or house - but little capital appreciation in comparison. On top - in London - you can face hours-long queues to top up your water supply. Presumably the same for pumping out your cess?

What really starts to chime with me - is community self rescue. We have a network of churches all the way across the country. In Africa - churches were the major reason Covid measures were roundly ignored and communities got together and simply said "fuck off". The Church of England now seems to be a bit 'persona non grata' - with the King appearing to prefer that we all boogie on down to the local mosque? Or at least - that's how it seems from his actions?

What's stopping us re-building a hub network through those? Or at the very least leveraging them?

2029 (and even worse 2027) is a terrifying prospect for a general election with the greens and whatever 'Labour' means these days? There will be a tsunami of Stalinesque promises to all those lovely new 16 year old voters that old fossil Campbell has been working tirelessly to haul into the psyops net - none of which will materialise. We need to get to those 16 year old brains first. Show them this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o1F6iHXNQw&list=PLNQmW1J8R-nM6BFFwaftnoM-pGhGlaScm&index=4

We're looking at a history repeat perhaps?

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Mike Baker's avatar
Mike Baker
6m

I notice you didn't mention the Green Party at all - why not? They won the recent Gorton & Denton byelection from Labour with a thumping majority, and stand poised to take a good chunk of Labour's vote in Makerfield, more than offsetting Restore's abstraction from Reform.

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