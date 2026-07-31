Miri’s Massive Missives

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Nick's avatar
Nick
2h

Spot on!

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Doug's avatar
Doug
27m

Andrew Bridgen to my mind is a shity stick who's 'employed' to stir the political cesspit where turds like Hancock can float to the top and be seen to be taken to task egged on by a dimwitted public. The Hancock turd then slips silently below the surface once again. Brigden and Hancock pocket the spoils.

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