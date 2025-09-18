Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
16h

I struggled with this one Miri when you announced it was fake (when will I learn). But yes, a week on, and so many holes. Megyn Kelly insisting on going live right through all of it, and then she and Tucker and Candace have spent most of the next week clearly enjoying themselves. Often bursting into laughter.

And I think you're dead right about Tucker. I think he is the absolute key for them. His monologues for some reason when he wants to dial them up are completely mesmerising. You just find yourself nodding dumbly along 'yes'. And as you say, all these marmite Christians coming out of the woodwork to damage the brand. I watched as Tommy Robinson led huge crowds in the Lords Prayer. And as you say, it's scripted. Brilliantly scripted. It's an interactive experience. At first I couldn't understand why they let Hollywood fall, it was their greatest achievement. But they've simply shifted their operation to the news. Real life is now the film, and we all participate. And as we participate we get pulled further in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Miri AF and others
Mark Finch's avatar
Mark Finch
17hEdited

⚠️Rant warning⚠️...

Absolutely, we are in the midst of a perpetual 'war', and perhaps the worst part is that so many can't even begin to comprehend it... 

"B...b...but why would world leaders harm their own people - it's their job to serve us? To what end would they do this?" 

"An evil ruler will burn his own nation to the ground….to rule over the ashes."* 

"B...b...but it's all being exposed, and the wrong doers will be recognised and made to pay! Just look at what heroes like Malhotra, Brand, Bridgen and co are doing - they're socking it to the man, man!!!" 

"Hold out baits to entice the enemy, feign disorder, and crush him."*

"B...b...but who's "the enemy"? Surely not us, the people!!? Why would the government deceive those it serves?!!"

"All warfare is deception."*

"You're just being ridiculous - we'd know if we were being attacked, and would unite and fight back. And it's overthinkkers like you who are stopping us uniting - stop that - be like me or go fuck yourself!!!" 

“The control of a large force is the same principle as the control of a few men: it is merely a question of dividing them.”*

"Oh God, your really need to chill out and focus on the positive! Seriously, you're just one of those crazy over the top conspiracy theorists desperately trying to make a name for yourself. Too many people would have to be in on it - surely you understand that!!!" 

“O divine art of subtlety and secrecy! Through you we learn to be invisible, through you inaudible; and hence we can hold the enemy's fate in our hands.”*

*Quotes from The Art of War ("they" have always told us!).

"They" have always done all they can to divide (and therefore conquer) us - to create extremism (left and right etc)...

And, again, they've always told us...

"Avoid extremes. Stay at the centre of the circle, and let things run their course." - Tao Te Ching (over 2000 years ago).

Because, in their interpretation of the unavoidable laws of karma, they have to 'tell' us - to manufacture our 'consent', however twisted and convoluted their view of that is.

Jeremy Locke, in his book 'The End of All Evil' proposed that...

"The definition of freedom is the infinite value of the human being. Everything that is evil teaches people that they have limited value."

He also encapsulated the ongoing agenda...

"Socialism and Communism create the enemy of greed in the same pattern by controlling speech. Profit becomes a dirty word, even though it only means that you have labored in order to create a better life. Money becomes evil, only though it simply represents your work, which is obviously moral. They create the enemy, but it is not greed they are after, it is you. If they can convince you that your money and your labors are the enemy, then you will yield those labors and your money to them. Authority is not designed to destroy the enemy; it is designed to enslave you."

Evil, by design, limits: and those who perpetuate it (knowingly, or because they have been so unwittingly 'influenced' by it) do all they can to suppress and control others.

Obviously, people are free to ignore objective reality all they want to: but it will never, ever, ignore them...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miri AF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture