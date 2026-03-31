(Please note that due to the length of this article, email subscribers may not receive the full text in their inbox, and may need to click on the article’s title to read the entire piece on Substack. It can also be read in full on my website.)

In relation to my last article, commenting on the role of a certain ethno-nationalist tribe in “the conspiracy” - which attracted the predictable “antisemitism” accusations - one of my subscribers made a very astute observation. They said:

“I used to rent an apartment from an Argentinian Jew in Sant Cugat, Barcelona. There’s quite a large Jewish presence in and around the area. She used to get free use of the Church buildings and gave English classes. Being part of an organised group certainly has its advantages. Us British natives don’t have organised groups or networks as such, which is a big disadvantage to us.”

We can probably agree that someone who happily rented property from a Jewish individual, and was on friendly terms with them, is not a raving antisemite, so this observation is not meant to attack or belittle Jews. On the contrary: it’s a compliment. This observation attests to the power of community, something that many of us in the West have largely lost.

It is not a secret that we have a crisis of loneliness and isolation in Western countries, but what is less widely acknowledged is the epidemiology of the condition: it does not affect all Westerners equally.

Whilst loneliness and isolation are not clinically diagnosable conditions, many of their most prominent symptoms, such as depression, are.

In the UK, depression is overwhelmingly more common in white British groups, with white people up to four times more likely to be diagnosed with depression (and prescribed antidepressants) than minority groups.

Those least likely to be diagnosed with depression in the UK are Pakistanis, Indians, and Africans.

This would seem to fly in the face of conventional dogmas, relating to supposed racism and oppression, where we might expect that minority communities experience higher levels of depression, due to the structural oppressions some would have us believe they experience due to their race.

No doubt, some minority individuals do experience racism, although it’s mostly trivial - a recent comprehensive review concluded that the UK is one of the least racist countries in the world.

This fact would seem to be reflected by the depression statistics: that minority communities are not only not being oppressed by poor mental health resulting from racist attitudes of the indigenous populace, but are in fact in considerably better mental health than said populace.

Why?

The short and simple answer is that minority groups are far more likely to maintain their communities and cultural traditions, whereas the traditions of the native populace have been more or less completely obliterated by post-war social engineering.

As the aforementioned study on depression stated:

“We found an inverse relationship between neighbourhood ethnic density and new depression diagnosis for some groups, where an increase of 10% own-ethnic density was associated with a statistically significant reduced odds of depression for Pakistani, Indian, African, and Bangladeshi patients.”

That is to say, the more ethnically dense an area, the less likely its residents of that ethnicity are to experience depression - but (and it’s a very big and revealing but) only for certain ethnicities. It doesn’t apply to white people: living in a more white area does not, on its own, prove protective against depression for whites.

Blackpool, for instance, a highly homogenous area with a 95% white population, has one of the highest depression rates in the country. Yet areas with high concentrations of other ethnicities - such as Pakistanis, Indians, and Africans - do prove protective against depression for those ethnic groups.

This is because when groups like Pakistanis, Indians, and Africans live closely together, they tend to engage in shared cultural and religious activities, and create communal cohesion - and that is what’s protective for people’s mental health.

When white people live closely together, they largely do not do this.

They largely do not because their coherent communities, and shared cultural and religious activities, have been intentionally decimated over the last seventy-five years.

In 1950, if you were a white Briton living in a predominantly white area (which everyone did, given the population was over 99% white British), you would be extremely likely to have a lot in common with those around you.

First of all, you’d likely be related to many of them, since, prior to modern advances in technology and travel, families tended to stay geographically close together. Siblings lived around the corner from each other, aunts and cousins were a few streets away, and young couples often lived with their parents whilst they saved up for their first house (my dad and his parents lived with his grandmother until he was three).

At that time, most white Britons also had a shared faith - Christianity - which they took seriously, and which was woven into the fabric of everyday life. Not just Church on a Sunday, but a whole interconnected community that knew each other from their local parish, and that organised social and cultural events around it.

This is not to suggest the 1950s were some utopian golden age where nobody had any problems - certainly, there were problems, especially for the deeply traumatised generations who had just lived through a world war, or even two - but there was community, culture, and cohesion, and this was profoundly protective for people’s mental health (especially women’s).

Fast forward to the present day, and, with some very limited exceptions (more on that later), all this has been lost.

White Britons now all too often live atomised, isolated lives, frequently hundreds of miles away from family or close friends - if they have them at all - and with little in the way of shared cultural, political, or religious beliefs to unite them with the family they do have.

Indeed, millions of British families these days are split down the middle, so wildly different are their world views, and, bar the occasional wedding - or, more likely, funeral - they are overwhelmingly not going to church.

It has become a cultural cliche that the only time British families get together any more is to celebrate the Christmas they don’t believe in, in order to have drunken arguments.

They get together so infrequently, not just because of the propensity for political spats, but because of the practicalities: everyone now lives so far apart, due to the fact that society suddenly decided, at some point in the 1960s, that the mark of familial success was to split the family up as soon as possible by sending youngsters off to the other end of the country more or less the minute they turned 18 (the age of majority having been formally reduced from 21 in 1969 - a key and transformative social shift which we will get to later).

It’s a very odd sociological phenomenon, which has become increasingly marked, the more and more young people are carted off to university (currently, more than one in two have begun degree courses by age 25), where the primary concern for youngsters is not what university they go to, but that it’s sufficiently far away from home.

To stay at home and go to your local university - or not to go to university at all, and get a job - has, increasingly over the last half-century, become considered the signature mark of small-minded failure- and that has had profoundly transformative cultural consequences.

I will use my own family situation as an example, as it’s the one I know best, but also because it has an extra degree of pertinence, in that we actually lived on a university campus. So if any of us wanted a university education, none of us had to go anywhere at all.

We all did, though.

I grew up on the University of Keele campus, where my father and maternal grandfather were both teachers. Consequently, when I was born, my grandparents and their three youngest children, then still in their teens, lived just a few minutes walk away from me and my parents.

This meant, whilst I was school-aged, I had both nearby close family, and close friends - some friends who lived right next door, some just a few doors away, and several more around the campus, all within easy walking distance of my home. Keele was a close, integrated, and supportive community, and a great place for children to grow up.

However, by the time I had turned 20, every single one of these young people (except me) had left the area to go to university - despite the fact they all lived on one - and none ever came back.

I subsequently left too, the last one to go, at what was considered the geriatric late age of 23.

By that point, my parents had also left the area (separately), and my grandfather had died, meaning the total number of people I knew in my hometown had reduced from dozens in the 1990s, to one (my elderly grandmother) by 2010. That’s how it remains today: I know nobody in my own hometown (except my grandmother), despite having lived there for 23 years. It would be the same for most who grew up there.

When we all left, we went to, variously, Reading, Cambridge, Wales, Norwich, Sheffield, Liverpool, Bristol, York and London (different ends).

None of us knew anyone in these areas when we moved to them. We didn’t even have friends there, let alone family.

But that’s what you do when you grow up. We all knew that. You abandon the first two decades of your life, your entire family, and your closest friends, to move to a random city where you don’t know anyone, to start your life again from scratch. Because... reasons (the real ones we’ll get to later).

“You make your friends for life at university,” is the mantra millions of kids are brought up with.

As if the profoundly formative and powerful bonds of friendships cultivated in the first two decades of your life were simply meaningless filler: the token ‘trailers’, before your life really gets started.

Further compounding this situation is that, once you’ve found your alleged “real friends” at university, you then have to abandon them again three years later, when your entire graduating class scatters all over the country and world. It’s exceptionally unusual that university friends all stay in the same city they studied in, and so, for many, the only time you see these “real friends” again is at the occasional milestone reunion.

Then you’re left with the thoroughly bizarre situation where millions of young (and not so young) British adults are stuck in random cities, where they have no history or roots, flat-sharing with strangers whose full names they don’t always know (a friend of mine recounts the story of once passing his then-flatmate in the street and saying hello, only to be met with a blank stare, as they’d spent so little time together, she didn’t actually recognise him).

For many modern young people, even though they did everything “right” as they were given to understand it, their early adult life becomes a hamster’s wheel of flat-share nightmares, chasing transient jobs, and struggling with spiralling bills, as they are increasingly unable to establish the kind of stability in work, housing, or relationships that was the norm for their grandparents’ generation - and that they may have been able to secure a lot more easily had they been able to build on the life and relationships they spent the first two decades of their life creating.

Instead, at eighteen, many of them give up everything - everything they know and everyone who knows and cares about them - and take their chances starting again somewhere else with nothing. It works out well for some, but for an increasingly large percentage, it doesn’t. Hence, the number of young adults returning to live with their parents after university is at an all-time high.

Even for those who don’t go to university, this has become a common enough trajectory - they leave their hometown in young adulthood, seeking their fortune elsewhere, and often become atomised and isolated, struggling for money and meaning, and without any coherent communal or cultural bonds to sustain them. Not that these always reliably exist in their hometowns, either, as so many other people have also left - or perhaps, were never there in the first place, as single parenthood, only children, and absent or estranged extended families all become more and more the norm.

All of the above factors make family formation in young adulthood incredibly difficult (and that’s before one factors in the hellscape of modern “dating” in which stable relationships are an increasing rarity for the young). Not only is it not plausible to start a family in a shared house where random strangers come into your room in the middle of the night to steal your duvet, or your flatmate’s schizophrenic ex-girlfriend sets fire to the kitchen bin whilst screaming (as you may have discerned, these are not random examples...), but also, the lack of a wider family and community support network makes the prospect of having children incredibly daunting for many.

Even if and when young (or not so young) adults are able to move out of shared housing and into their own place, the fact remains that humans were not built to care for their young alone, cut off in cramped apartments, with only one other adult - if they’re lucky - to support them. Rather, humans are wired to thrive in extended families and communities, where there are plenty of other adults around for support, and other children for their own to play with.

That’s why it’s communities that have maintained those kind of stable environments and support structures that maintain the highest fertility rates, such as the Amish.

The more stable, supportive, and integrated an environment, and the more shared communal and cultural practises it has, the higher the birth rate. The more peripatetic, polarised, and isolated people become, the further the birth rate drops.

As such, we now can see exactly why modern Western society has been structured by social engineers as it has.

The real reason for sending children away from their families and hometowns as soon as they reach legal adulthood, for pushing extended education that can go on into people’s late twenties or longer, for deifying career above all else, and for making religion completely and utterly unfashionable, is not because any of this makes people any happier.

That’s how it’s been packaged, yes - liberation, opportunity, adventure - but the gaudy wrapping has been fatally deceptive.

We have decades of data now and it is clear; happiness levels have tanked in the West since the 1950s- when only 3% of the populace went to university - despite increased travel, educational, and economic opportunity. Indeed, increased opportunity failing to translate into increased happiness is the story of the Western world, and this is especially so for women, whose expected life trajectories have been the most profoundly impacted by post-war social engineering.

So, if these radical social changes weren’t about making people any happier (and they weren’t), what were they about?

As Henry Makow once stated, whenever the ruling classes do anything, there are always two reasons for it: one, the reason given to the public to make it palatable, and two, the real reason.

The real reason these revolutionary social changes were imposed on the UK in the post-war era were:

To lower the birth rate and; To break up communities and normalise isolation.

This is because cohesive communities have considerable power, whilst lone individuals have dramatically less. Any predator knows that - hence why the first thing they do with their prey is to isolate it.

That, in short, is what the ruling class predators have done to us: severed us from our natural communities and cultural traditions, from as young an age as possible, so we are isolated, undefined, and weak (this is sold to us as “independence”), and therefore, both highly unlikely to reproduce in any large numbers, and highly likely to descend into apathy and despair.

We can see the contrast jarringly when we look at depression rates amongst white Britons, as compared to those from Pakistani, Indian, and African backgrounds, as discussed earlier. These minority communities are far more likely to maintain communal bonds and shared cultural practises, and this reflects in both their lower depression rates, and their higher birth rates.

However, we can expect these differences between immigrant groups and the native population to fade with every subsequent generation, because the longer an immigrant family remains in a foreign culture, the less likely their cultural traditions are to be preserved, as the younger generations become more Westernised. As this happens, the birth rates fall accordingly.

Therefore, the purpose of the ruling classes orchestrating mass immigration to the West was not to empower immigrants to overthrow Western cultures: on the contrary, it was to enable the same cultural rot the ruling classes had already successfully imposed on the West to infect the immigrants, too.

This doesn’t happen instantly, but it’s nevertheless quite a quick process - it just takes two or three generations, and you can already see it well underway here. Second and third generation Muslims, for example, are typically far less devout than their immigrant ancestors, far more likely to adopt Western preoccupations and priorities, such as education and career, and far more likely to have less children.

The Muslim birthrate in Europe is currently 2.6 children per woman. Many will be surprised by that relatively low figure, given that certain arms of the propaganda press would have us believe that Muslims living in Europe are typically having huge families, and far “outbreeding” every other group. Yet that isn’t really the case - at least, not in European countries.

The Muslim birthrate is Islamic countries, like Afghanistan, is significantly higher, at around 4.7, whilst African countries with majority Muslim populations, like Niger, have fertility rates as high as 6.3.

So, if the social controllers planned to have Muslims taking over the world by outbreeding everyone else, they would leave them in Middle Eastern and African countries, where the conditions are conducive to high fertility, and not bring them to Western countries, where they are not.

Although the Muslim birthrate in Europe is higher than the white birthrate (which stands at around 1.3), there are simply not enough Muslims in most European countries (Muslims account for just 6.5% of the UK populace) for them to become a majority any time soon - especially as the Muslim birthrate in Europe is following the predictable trajectory of all Western birthrates, and continuing to sharply decline.

Well, not quite “all” Western birthrates are in sharp decline.

There is one group of people in the West who are enjoying a fertility boom, and who have maintained the cohesive communal and cultural bonds conducive to a consistently high birth rate.

That group is Orthodox (Haredi) Jews.

They are procreating faster than any other British group, with Orthodox women having an astonishing 6.6 babies each on average.

This unprecedented rate of growth means that, by 2031, half of all British Jews will be orthodox, and by 2100, Orthodox Jews will constitute the significant majority of British Jewry.

What is ‘Orthodox Judaism’?

It is what many modern people would decry as backwards, regressive, and oppressive: traditional gender roles, devout religious observation, and communities entirely sequestered from modern Western life and contemporary norms.

As the Institute for Jewish Policy Research describes:

“The community prefers a secluded life to maintain traditional, strict religious practices and values. They are highly protective of their religious education system, often relying on private education or homeschooling, and have expressed concerns over state intervention, particularly in curriculum content.”

In other words, Orthodox Jewish communities differ in almost every conceivable way from those of the native populace, including the fact that Orthodox Jews do not send their eighteen-year-olds away to random cities where they don’t know anyone to live with strangers and collect debt.

On the contrary: whilst contemporary British youth are grappling with student loans, stuffy flats, and screen-based socialising, Orthodox Jews of the same age are buying houses, getting married, and starting families.

The average age for marriage in Orthodox Jewish communities is around 20, and the average age for a first child is 23. Then, as previously mentioned, Orthodox Jewish women go on to have an average of nearly seven children each.

So who does the future belong to in the West generally, and the UK specifically?

The native populace, whose birth rate is 1.3, and falling?

The Muslim populace, whose birth rate is 2.4, and falling?

Or the group whose birth rate is a staggering 6.6 and growing?

It’s simple demographic data, and, as they say, demographics are destiny (more on that later).

The ruling classes, who are disproportionately (although not exclusively) Jewish, have devised an extremely strategic and clever long-game plot, where they have unleashed social forces on other groups that have decimated those groups’ community and cultural cohesion, and thus their birth rates, whilst their own orthodox communities adopt none of these practises, and maintain a strong community and culture, and hence, high birth rate.

Social engineers were happy to throw secular Jews under the bus too in this plot, and secular Jews outside of Israel have birth rates that are virtually as low other European populations.

It’s therefore important to identify that ‘Judaism’ isn’t just defined by religious beliefs. Jewishness is a complex cultural identity, which is partly racial and heritable (Judaic law says Judaism can only be passed down by the maternal line), partly religious (it is a definable faith with holy books, rites, and rituals), and partly cultural (there are distinctly Jewish customs and traditions which aren’t directly ‘religious’).

So, somebody can be a “secular Jew“, as Judaism isn’t just a religion, it’s a culture and partial ethnicity, too (whether Jews are a distinct ‘race’ or not is hotly debated, but as Judaic law itself stipulates “real” Judaism can only be passed genetically, down the maternal line, there’s an argument, rightly or wrongly, being made for it).

There are many secular Jews in, for instance, Hollywood, and secular Jews have played a huge role in shaping culture through the televisual productions (”programming”) consumed by millions. A renowned secular Jewish family, the Freud-Bernays dynasty, is also behind streaming giant, Netflix.

To further punctuate the point, the Beatle John Lennon once claimed that the whole of show business is essentially an extension of Judaism.

Secular Jews, however, typically have little in common in terms of lifestyle with observant, deeply religious Jews - and social engineers have shown themselves happy to dispose of secular Jews as collateral damage, by subjecting them to the same destructive social forces as the non-Jewish population. Hence, it appears that secular Jews in Europe are destined to dwindle to near-extinction, along with many other European groups.

To the social engineers, even if they themselves are Jewish, the destruction of the secular Jewish population is meaningless - they’ve always been willing to sacrifice their own if it benefits the overall plan. Secular Jews have played a key role in highlighting to wider society the apparent benefits of transience, independence, and travel - all the things that break up families and communities, and that Orthodox Jews do not engage in - even when these things are directly destructive to secular Jews themselves.

It has been observed many times that there is a disproportionately Jewish role in socially corrosive forces, such as pornography, abortion, and radical feminism - even though these things are also destructive to the secular Jews who practice them, and who do not insulate themselves from the wider culture, as Orthodox Jews do.

Therefore, one “faction” of Judaism is implicated in the destruction of wider society (and often themselves in the process), whilst another remains insulated, and thus grows ever stronger, as other tribes and groups around them weaken.

Needless to say, my observations here will be met, once again, with howls of recrimination by those who want to label me an “antisemite” (or worse).

Yet the demographic data is there for all to see: it is Orthodox Jews - and not Muslims or any other foreign tribe - who have dramatically higher fertility rates in the West than native populations, and who are on course to become the dominant cultural force in the UK.

This is not just because of their growing numbers, but because of their cohesive, insular, unified communities - which native Britons, and second and third generation immigrants, largely and increasingly do not have.

Orthodox Jews have consistently maintained their separateness, whilst other immigrant groups have not.

Muslim, and other minority groups, increasingly adopt Western attitudes and lifestyles, and they integrate - they go to our schools, they live in our streets (my next-door neighbours are Muslim), and they use our shops, parks, and universities .

Admittedly, a minority of Muslims don’t, and live in segregated cliques - but such Muslims are the exception, not the rule, and their numbers are falling, as a higher and higher proportion of Muslims in the UK are British-born, rather than immigrants.

For Orthodox Jews, however, living sequestered from the rest of UK society, even for those born here, is the rule, and there are few, if any, exceptions.

The average Briton has virtually no chance of having Orthodox Jews for next-door-neighbours, or having children at school with Orthodox Jewish children. Indeed, this group is so insular that most of us will go our whole lives never even having a conversation with an Orthodox Jew (whereas many of us interact with Muslims and other minority groups daily).

This is what non-integration actually looks like.

The only non-Jewish group in the West that has anything like a comparably closed culture, one that is generally uninfluenced by wider Western norms and is not making any attempts to integrate, is the Amish - and, consequently, they have a similarly high birth rate to Orthodox Jews. But we don’t have any Amish here in the UK.

So, there is only one group in the UK that has the cultural cohesion, the religious unity, and the high birth rate qualifying them to make a credible claim to the future - and that group is not Muslims.

Social engineers want you pointing fingers and screaming about “the Muslim takeover” so you don’t notice the real takeover going on.

There are tried and tested ways of preserving communities, cultures, and ways of life, and for maintaining high birth rates. Neither white westerners, nor, increasingly, second and third generation immigrants, are widely practising them.

There is only one group who is.

There’s a lot of noise in the Twittosphere at the moment about “taking our country back”, and the clear message is that we need to take it back from Muslims. Social media is saturated with AI videos of purple-haired, pint-swilling young girls, sauntering through heavily Muslim areas, walking their dogs and parading large pork sausages, whilst angry, bearded Muslim men shake their fists and shout ‘haram’!

How accurate is this as a portrayal of modern British life, and the level of oppression Muslims are imposing on the general populace?

Are Muslims stopping us from drinking our pints, walking our dogs, or eating our sausages?

The fact that every Muslim-owned corner store I have ever visited actively sells pork, alcohol, and dog food would seem to rather challenge this depiction, and nor have I ever seen any Muslim enter a pub, a greasy spoon, or storm Crufts, and demand the abolition of beer, bacon, or beagles.

I am not trying to detract from the fact that mass Muslim immigration has created various serious cultural tensions, not least the grooming gangs scandal, and I don’t support mass, unnecessary immigration of any foreign group. I simply support the truth, and the way the alleged “Muslim takeover” is being framed by certain socially engineering puppet masters is not truthful.

We see lots of rousing speeches - and AI videos - online at the moment, evoking the many splendours of the British isles, and the UK’s rich history of culture, literature, and tradition. We are reminded of Shakespeare and Dickens, of Yorkshire’s rolling hills and Oxford’s dreaming spires, of fish ‘n’ chips, Sunday roasts, and country pubs.

All of these things are very nice, but the point is, Muslims are making no significant attempts to stop us from enjoying them. Anybody can freely acquire Shakespeare or Dickens’ entire back catalogue from their local library, anyone can plan a day trip to the shires or the spires, and there are no shortage of hospitality venues plentifully supplying their patrons with traditional British fayre (albeit less of them than there used to be, but that’s primarily because of the government and their various fake plagues and tax hikes, not Muslims).

The reason British culture is in such stark decline is not because enraged Muslim men are stopping purple-haired teenage girls from reading Shakespeare.

It’s because of the social engineering I have alluded earlier to in this essay, which began directly after the war, and then accelerated in earnest through the 1960s, culminating with the so-called “summer of love”, the wide scale availability of the pill, and legalised abortion.

Prior to these profound societal changes, it was very difficult for young people to acquire “free sex”, as in, consequence-free. The contraception that did exist wasn’t reliable, and the stigma of unwed pregnancy was so significant, that few young women were prepared to risk it.

Hence, in order to enter into a sexual relationship, famously quite a preoccupation of the young, young people were required to make a lifelong commitment to each other in front of all of their family and friends - and most of them did.

The average age for marriage in 1950’s Britain was 23 for women and 25 for men,

By the age of 30, 81-83% of men and 89-91% of women were married.

Divorce was rare, and the large majority of couples stayed together until one of them died. Yes, some couples were unhappy, and some homes were abusive - that’s sadly the case in any culture, and of course we need safeguards for such people - but overall the arrangement worked well for most.

It was this stability upon which a robust communal life, and a strong indigenous culture, thrived - which reflects trends around the world, as evidence shows consistently that lifelong monogamous marriage is the foundation for advanced culture.

The reason so many societies, with vastly differing cultural, religious, and social attitudes, have nevertheless all adopted monogamous marriage as the gold standard is because the social and cultural benefits are so profound as compared to any other kind of social set-up.

Polygamy, polygyny, and promiscuity all create much worse outcomes for societies as a whole, and for the individual men, women, and children within them, than lifelong married monogamy does.

That’s why cultures that aspire towards being advanced civilisations adopt it, and why the civilisations who abandon it, very quickly devolve and lose their cultural coherence and unity.

The UK effectively abandoned the concept of lifelong monogamous marriage in the 1960s, once reliable contraception and legal abortion became available, and the consequences showed themselves very quickly.

Virtually every prominent social pathology we now have - epidemic depression, wide-scale loneliness and isolation, spiralling levels of addiction - can all be traced directly back to the collapse of families and communities which resulted from the social changes catalysed by the sexual revolution.

If the UK and Western countries generally want to “take their countries back”, it has very little to do with expelling Muslims. Sure, we can do that, but even if we deported every single one of them tomorrow, almost nothing would change about the UK’s cultural rot, because the root cause would not have been addressed.

Mass immigration is not a cause of the UK’s social maladies, it is a symptom.

The actual cause is the post-war social engineering that resulted in fractured families, gutted communities, and a lost culture, full of broken people who have largely lacked the inspiration to protest large-scale immigration. They would have protested it at earlier stages in history, when the culture was strong and robust, but once it had been so severely undermined, they meekly accepted it, because once your culture is lost, you don’t feel there’s anything left to defend.

Mass Muslim immigration did not begin until after the Second World War. It started in the 1950s, but really gained pace in the 1960s - exactly in line with all the other socially unseaming social engineering that stopped people caring enough to fight back.

It is important to ask, when evaluating the real factors driving mass migration, why did the Muslims come here? Did they just wake up one morning, after thousands of years happily existing in their own countries, and think, “what I really want to do is move to a cramped terrace in Bradford?”

No, they did not. They were enticed here. You can read more about who enticed them, and why, here.

Concurrently, as this mass migration operation was underway, the youthful, increasingly liberalised native UK populace - distracted by all the “free sex”, cheap travel, and various other baubles social engineers were dangling in front of them - often did not care if hordes of foreigners were moving in - indeed, many welcomed it. Live and let live, man! Turn on, tune in, and drop out.

Older generations who did care were derided as relics and bigots, out of touch old fogeys whose voices were increasingly irrelevant.

This (engineered) generation gap and the creation of a “youth culture” is key to understanding how the UK was so successfully unravelled.

In the 1950s, the UK had a young population, where the median age was under 35 (compared to over 40 today), and there was a high percentage of children and young people, due to the post war baby-boom.

It was this youthful cohort, and not their parents or grandparents, who social engineers specifically targeted in their mission to radically alter the social structure of the UK.

The creation of youth culture, which effectively didn’t exist as a concept prior to the 1950s, along with the invention of “the teenager”as a specific marketing demographic, gave young people a power and a significance they had not enjoyed before.

They were cast as maturing faster and acquiring independence more quickly than previous generations, and so - supposedly reflecting this sudden leap in development - in 1969, a landmark new law was passed to recognise full legal adulthood as beginning at 18, rather than 21 - which had been considered the age of majority since medieval times.

There was a very good reason adulthood had been set at age 21 for centuries, namely that young people were, in general, not appropriately mature before that age, and so benefitted from increased social and parental protections, helping to prevent them from making poor choices.

Suddenly lowering the age of majority by three years did not, in fact, reflect any intrinsic “maturity” the post-war cohort had magically acquired, but rather, it reflected the requirements of the social engineers, and their need to target a vulnerable and unformed cohort, without pesky, neurologically mature parents getting in the way.

It is now well-known that the human brain, and in particular the prefrontal cortex, do not mature until the mid-twenties, and teenage brains are still very much adolescent, in a state of chaos and flux, and thus prone to making impulsive, poor choices.

Therefore, if you are a class of devious social engineers wanting to degenerate an entire culture, it is the neurologically chaotic youth that you target, as they are the ones consistently malleable and immature enough to fall for it.

“If you want to destroy a nation, destroy the thinking of its youth”, Vladimir Lenin is alleged to have said.

Moving the age of majority from 21 (when the brain is close to full maturity) to 18 (when it is still about seven years off) was a deeply subversive social change, presided over by elite social engineers, such as Sir John Latey, a prominent divorce lawyer, and Baron Elwyn-Jones, an ex-army major and active Fabian socialist.

Elwyn-Jones’ wife, Pearl ‘Polly’ Binder, was even more of a radical socialist than he was, and former sister-in-law to the notorious communist spy, Tom Driberg (Driberg, by the way, was chosen by the ‘Great Beast’ satanist, Aleister Crowley, as his successor).

The idea that these high-falutin’ members of the ruling classes genuinely cared about “empowering” spotty teenagers by bestowing an earlier adulthood upon them is obviously not very credible, and far more persuasive is the notion that they enacted this seismic change because it was vital for transforming - or rather, degrading - society, via corrupting its youth, as radical socialist subversives have always sought to do.

The Act that reduced the age of majority from 21 to 18 was the third of a trifecta of major social reforms that occurred in the late 1960s, following the Abortion Act in 1967 and the Divorce Reform Act in 1969.

All of these radical changes, which transmogrified society and personal relationships, were primarily targeted at the young, as it is, after all, far easier to convince a hormonal, neurologically incomplete adolescent cohort of the benefits of leaving their families, avoiding commitment, and widely engaging in sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, than it is the middle-aged.

It’s also easier to convince them to embrace immigration, as youthful inexperience tends towards more uncritical empathy (as has been said, if you’re not a liberal at 20, you have no heart; if you’re still a liberal at 40, you have no mind).

So, that’s what the ruling classes did. They radicalised a generation by preying on their vulnerable and unformed minds, they demonised older adults and their more mature perspectives (”don’t trust anyone over 30“ was the slogan of the sixties), and so here we are today.

We now live in a developmentally arrested culture which has stagnated with the engineered youth rebellion of the 1960’s, and thus, subsequent generations have been raised in a culture of perennial rebellion, against a traditional order that no longer actually exists - hence the current generation of under-25s have all but abandoned sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, because when these are the favoured pastimes of not just your parents, but your grandparents too, they don’t really feel very cool and rebellious any more.

But the damage has been done. Although Gen Z are largely rejecting the drink-fuelled decadence of recent past generations, they’re not embracing domesticity and traditional values instead. They’re just sitting at home on their own, scrolling their phones. Gen Z has consequently become the most single, and the most chronically lonely, generation in history.

None of this really has anything to do with immigration.

What is really happening is that the same class of social engineers who broke the UK in the first place, and then engineered mass migration, are now deflecting attention from themselves, and corralling millions of justifiably angry, lost people to blame various scapegoats instead - including, most prominently, Muslims.

But Muslims are not responsible for the cultural collapse of the UK. They are not responsible for the fact that young adults no longer get married, that huge numbers of marriages don’t last, and that white families and communities are fractured and scattered. They are not responsible for the fact that white people have stopped reproducing themselves in any large numbers, and they are not responsible for the soaring rates of depression amongst whites.

We can see that quite clearly, because even those areas that are almost completely white, with a negligible Muslim presence, such as Blackpool as we discussed earlier, are still beset by all these issues.

There is a minority group that is directly involved in the social engineering that has led to the cultural collapse of the UK... but it is not Muslims.

There is also a group that has successfully resisted all these pernicious social changes themselves, and maintained a high level of family and communal stability, and a very high birth rate.

This group is not composed of “all Jews” and neither are “all Jews” implicated in it, as I covered in my last article.

But the Jewish role in “the conspiracy” cannot be ignored - and it certainly can’t be dismissed altogether, in favour of blaming Muslims.

If current trends continue, the likelihood is that, by 2100, the UK Muslim population will be relatively modest (certainly not a majority), both because UK Muslim birth rates are in decline, but also because the longer Muslim families are in Western countries, the more of their members leave the religion.

Extrapolating from the trajectory of British Christians over the last seventy-five years, we can fairly confidently predict the same will happen to British Muslims - that they will increasingly lose their religious convictions and become secular cosmopolitans, focused on education, career, and personal fulfilment, rather than faith and family.

This will very likely happen to them (and indeed, is already happening) because their youth are consistently marinated in all the same cultural influences the native populace are - they go to the same schools, watch the same TV programmes, and so on.

Conversely, this will almost certainly not happen to Orthodox Jews, because they maintain strict segregation, and their young do not mix with ours - not with whites or with Muslims. They do not go to our schools. They do not consume the same cultural offerings we do. They maintain their otherness.

This has enabled them to maintained their distinct culture and communal cohesion whilst everyone else’s falls apart.

So, to sum, if we want to avert a future where the average British citizen - whether they hail from an indigenous or immigrant background - is an atheist consumer drone, existing largely through their screens, and with no familial, communal, or cultural identity to define them, whilst presided over by a ruling class largely composed of elite Jews, we have to take the apposite action now.

Deporting Muslim criminals, whilst a noble venture, is only a very small part of cultural restoration. Of far more import and significance is the rebuilding of real, meaningful communities based on shared values, traditions, and cultural practises. That’s how you restore a meaningful society that genuinely has a future.

Although there may be much to criticise about Orthodox Jews, and the abusive, destructive practises within their communities, they are, nevertheless, clearly doing something right to enable them to have maintained their cultural cohesion whilst every culture around them falls apart. So, there are things we can learn from them - and from the Amish, another Western group who has maintained a strong and cohesive culture.

The Amish have resisted almost all the destructive elements of modernity, eschewing technology such as television and unfettered access to the internet, and living in self-sustaining communities where they produce much of their own food. They educate their own children and care for their own elderly, whilst enjoying a rich cultural and communal life. Their depression rates are very low. They’re also sceptical of modern medicine and largely don’t vaccinate, making them a physically robust and healthy people, with low levels of diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

They are also not an elitist supremacist cult who believe the rest of humanity has been put on earth to serve them, nor do they believe in subverting or controlling entire societies in order to stamp out any burgeoning “anti-Amishism”.

They do not play a central (or any) role in creating and disseminating socially subversive propaganda, in terms of agenda-pushing programming or ubiquitous porn.

They do not sponsor or encourage socially destructive legal reforms for wider society, leading to fractured families and broken people.

Obviously, not all Jews hold these beliefs or do these things, either.

But as this essay has sought to illustrate, a powerful subset certainly does.

So, if all else fails, I’ve just found out there’s a small Amish contingent in Ireland and they take converts...