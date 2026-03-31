Miri’s Massive Missives

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Martin Spencer's avatar
Martin Spencer
6d

"Muslims account for just 6.5% of the UK populace"

People keep repeating this statitic, but:

1) Illegal immigrants tend not to complete census forms; and

2) The 2021 census was almost 5 years ago. 5 years of the highest foreign immigration in our history, significant emigration by indigenes, and Muslim birthrates exceeding Muslim deaths.

I reckon they can't be far off achieving 10%.

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1 reply by Miri AF
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APT
5d

As Miri wrote we should not condemn all Jews. I am often accused on forums of being an antisemite to which I reply, “No, I am anti-Zionist, anti-satanist and anti-gangster. Some people fall into all 3 of my anti groups and usually (but not always) call themselves Jews. However, most Jews do not have any ancestors that lived within 2.000 miles of Judea, they are Ashkenazis from Khazaria. Netanyahu has Polish parents and was born Milowski. They are not Semites.

Their perpetual victimhood is grating, Jews have been expelled from 109 countries (see Wiki), they claim it is because they are persecuted for no reason or that persecution is because they are more intelligent, more talented and harder working, others say it was because they are nepotistic, greedy, dishonest and exploitive. In short gangsters.

The holocaust is a big fat lie. When I first realised this, I just shrugged my shoulders and thought, there is not much truth that comes out of war or a political campaign. The political campaign being the creation of Israel on Arab land stolen from people who had toiled it for hundreds of years. For a look at both sides of the holocaust debate I recommend this book available as a free pdf download.

https://ia803408.us.archive.org/17/items/thomas-dalton-debating-the-holocaust/Thomas%20Dalton%20-%20Debating%20the%20Holocaust%20.pdf

In much of Europe you will be jailed for denying the holocaust. Think about that.

I hasten to add that the internment of Jews in work camps was evil and there was much brutality including murder but the initial conditions were much better than the conditions of the Japanese interned in America. Anne Frank died of Typhus in a German hospital. The Red Cross visited the camps unlike the German Prisoners of War who Eisenhower designated Disarmed Enemy Forces so as nullify the 1929 Geneva Convention where more than 500,000 died of disease, starvation or exposure in open camps.

The whole of history as I understood it is mostly untrue as well. An even bigger lie is nuclear bombs, they do not exist, when you realise that your whole world will be turned upside down, not just Hiroshima but the cold war and the Cuban missile crisis. You will have to rethink your view of the current middle east war. It is mostly fake. As with Convid it is about control, depopulation and The Great Reset. I say we need a Great Reset where we prosecute the gangsters for fraud (fiat currencies) genocide (funding and directing both sides in WWI and WWII) and numerous other crimes against humanity, some of which Miri has detailed.

Martin Niemoller updated: First they came for the Jews. Then, after they came for the Jews, they looked around and found out that pretty much all the problems had mostly been solved, and any that remained were easily fixed, so they quit coming around.

Again to be clear, the Jews I talk of are just gangsters.

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