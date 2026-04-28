Miri’s Massive Missives

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moira garstin's avatar
moira garstin
4d

You nailed it again. I am a young baby boomer and the social engineering we encountered was intense and you described the narratives the baby boomers swan in perfectly. The social engineering was intoxicating at that time.

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1 reply by Miri AF
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Deenzy
4d

Well said Miri. The boomers like the generations before & after had a number done on them but it’s easy for the later generations (X aside as we had amazing opportunities too) to look at the “wealth” they were allowed to accumulate & feel resentful. The zoomers in particular have had a real number done on them

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