… Otherwise they’ll kill you (or, the modern equivalent thereof, engage in multiple online smear campaigns…).

The accuracy of this idiom was perfectly encapsulated by this short (17 minute) video, by the consummately conspiratorial comedian, Alistair Williams.

Weighing in on the Lucy Connolly controversy, and with some excellent insights into the pantomime drama that is “the news", Alistair brilliantly eviscerates the current, desperate “smear and silence” campaign that is being directed at anyone who dares to question the sensationalist psyop of the season…

To quote some of Alistair’s concluding remarks:

“Final point: Anyone who starts pointing fingers at people like Miri AF, saying, ‘that person is doing incredible damage to the movement, and that’s absolute poison what she’s saying’, I’m incredibly sceptical of you. You know, because if you’re saying, ‘oh, it’s just divisive, if you know their name, they’re in the game, you’re pointing the finger at people’…

“Well, what are you doing, when you say ‘oh, she’s terrible for saying that, she’s ripping the movement apart’. Using your brain, and thinking, if you know their name, they’re in the game, is not ripping the movement apart. The movement is being ripped apart by people who are pretending to be in it, and who are leading it in a certain direction, i.e., Lucy Connolly and the mainstream media news…

“It’s great when you get someone like James Delingpole or Miri AF, someone who you know is on the level. Their body of work shows you they are on the level, they’re after the truth, they’re really getting under the skin of the establishment. When people who are supposed to be on the same side start pointing fingers at those people that you know are on the level, it forces people, in my opinion, to show their hand, because the dangerous work that people like Miri AF are doing, I will guarantee you - I will guarantee you - the establishment will be activating their controlled assets and saying, ‘right, smear her, get rid of her, start people doubting what she says’.

“So, I’m more suspicious of the people who start ripping into people with a body of work like Miri AF. Way more suspicious, and it’s a great barometer for me for who is really on our side, who’s really out there, because if you’re deciding you need to start discrediting people like Miri AF, I’m sceptical hippo. You know what I mean? Sceptical hippo.”

Full video here….

Alistair, and the equally excellent Tania Edwards, are touring the UK later this year, and I highly recommend seeing them if you can.