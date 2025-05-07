Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Savannah Smiles's avatar
Savannah Smiles
1dEdited

The ‘karmic code’ thing has never sat right with me. It seems counterintuitive that somehow the one thing the “universe” is not willing to forgive is if they don’t tell us of their future plans? With all the horrors they commit (child sacrifice for starters,) this is the proverbial nail in their karmic coffin? It was Francis O’Neill that mentioned something once (I can’t remember in what context) that gave me a thought: Free will. I believe that since this is all indeed a spiritual battle, and God gave us free will, that their black magick also only works with free will. Somehow only if they tell us, and we still choose to believe, will the magick work. I may be way off here, but worrying about their karma never seemed to make any sense to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Miri AF and others
Deenzy's avatar
Deenzy
1d

I really hope this plays out as per your predictions Miri because I’ve already told a lot of people I know about it…with credit to you I should add! I primarily told them so that if it happens (and I strongly suspect it will) I can say I told you so!

I have never come across Bridget O’Donnell’s part in this op before, I went to school with someone with that name so I clicked on the Guardian link and was surprised to see that it’s the same one. Bridget was the brainiest girl in our year by miles and was a straight A student, however I heard from friends who knew her better that she went of the rails somewhat during the rave scene of 1989-91 & her studies suffered badly. I did bump in to her while we were both off our faces one night in I’d say 1990, I remember vividly at being totally shocked by it as she was such a square in middle school and was literally the last person I would expect to see trance dancing whilst gurning like a loon 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Miri AF and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miri AF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture