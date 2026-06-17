Miri’s Massive Missives

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Doug
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I've never seen the point of having a blue tick on X and giving my bank details. I always assume if you go down the blue tick route you either want to make money or want to have a little bit of fame. I always believed X was the place to take politicians to task and to voice objection to authority. I'm anti-vax, anti-government ,anti-voting, anti-war, anti-fiat currency, anti-patriotism, anti-religion, anti-woke, anti-being told what to do. In fact all sorts of antis if only I could remember what they are. The point is everything on social media (in particular X), mainstream media is probably fake. Fake posts, fake videos, fake opinions, fake politicians. How do I know that Elon Musk is real? I've never met him and I've never met anyone I trust who's met him. Unless you are a high profile person the people in 'control' have no interest in you or what you say. The government and politicians have no interest in you as an individual. Once they are voted into power their interest are the powerful lobbies and multinational companies. So when it comes to anything a government proposes you know is will fail. All they need is to have enough people believing they can make it work.

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