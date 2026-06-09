Miri’s Massive Missives

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Hugh's avatar
Hugh
9hEdited

You're absolutely correct regarding the dissuasive effect of conspiracy debunking. Not long ago when 80% of the sky was filled with long lines of airplane trails I said to the owner of the local landscape yard (who spent all day outside and to whom the inevitable shift to heavy wet weather was a serious impediment) "the sky is filled with airplane trails". To which he replied without looking up "I don't believe in chemtrails, do you believe in the flat earth?".

These folk are like rats circling a trap. Timid pokes at the bait they desire but scared completely away at the slightest hint of something they don't understand.

It's astonishing how exploration and explanation of the underlying truths gets so many noses out of joint. Why would Stripe give you a permanent ban?? Who are these people really?? They're sycophantically dismantling civil culture and literally civilization itself yet prey on the good folks who maintain the world that sustains them.

You're a remarkably astute writer. A few years ago I cancelled my subscription because (as an Australian) your material was British centric. I re-subscribed because you've made the microcosm illuminate the macrocosm.

Strange days. I treasure your perception. Keep safe.

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Mary Cox's avatar
Mary Cox
9h

I have first hand experience of the Richard D Hall effect. When I naively told my old mates about Manchester hoax I encouraged them to watch his cctv footage analysis. It is excellent and very thorough. Sadly I had not scrolled down his side bar fully but my friends did and came across all of his UFO, skinned cows in a field in the night stories. Oh how they laughed.

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