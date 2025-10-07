Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Baker's avatar
Mike Baker
8h

I doubt that Jihad al Shammy will be living a life of leisure at the public's expense for long. Dead men tell no tales, and if everyone thinks he's dead already, who's going to notice? Plus one less expense to worry about. I'm sure the same thing happened to the Skripals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
7h

how sad, the scenario you describe with that dope in his pyjamas signing his life away. A reminder though that if what you say is correct we are dealing with utterly ruthless people. And that's one of our disadvantages, we just aren't like that, and wouldn't dream of acting like this. It shows how invested they are in holding on to their little game though.

I think you are dead right to sense a change in the wind, it's something that even over the last week seems to have cranked up significantly. Suddenly these right wing talking heads like lotus eaters are talking about 'English Blood'. I'm like, wait, what? this of course instantly toxifies the whole movement of people who have not been pleased at immigration at a million a year, and have allowed themselves to follow people like this. the current tide of toxicity against Moslems must surely be the highest it's ever been, which is weird, given that besides Manchester, nothing much has happened in the last 5-10 years. I feel more and more that this Grooming Gangs stuff is a psy op in itself. the question I have is how did these Pakistani simpletons know to immediately target these girls from children's homes wholesale and in such a ruthless and quite sophisticated manner? Feels like they 'had help' at the very least. Children's Homes are normally where you find Mi5. And now they've been set up as the mother of all patsies. thousands of victims etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miri AF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture