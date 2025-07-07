Miri’s Massive Missives

I added the comment below to this article, which explains a similar phenomenon in mental health: https://open.substack.com/pub/freyaindia/p/nobody-has-a-personality-anymore?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=qmo35

When I was 47 I went to see a doctor (the last time I ever did) about something totally unrelated and (to cut a long story short) ended up with an 'autism' diagnosis.

Prior to that I guess I'd always been a little quirky and artistic.

But now I was 'autistic'.

A few weeks after the diagnosis my 18 year old son took me to one side and told me that I'd changed - that I'd become a caricature of my new found 'status'.

And he was absolutely correct, the realisation of which hitting me really hard at the time.

This sparked a lot of research on my part, which eventually led to me writing to the person who'd given me the 'diagnosis' (the process of which, looking back, was a joke) robustly explaining why I now disagreed with it, and that I wanted it revoking.

They replied fairly quickly with a standard letter (oddly) stating that I hadn't completed the diagnostic process and therefore they couldn't offer a diagnosis either way.

I tried to contact them for clarification (as I'd already been given the formal diagnosis) but I never got any more out of them, assuming that this was the only way they were willing to revoke the diagnosis (lest they'd have to admit something they weren't comfortable doing so).

I checked with my doctors surgery, who confirmed that there was nothing on my records about an autism diagnosis, or even a referral to be assessed for one.

(Looking back I probably should have delved deeper and chased things up more, but I had a lot going on at the time and I guess I was just so relieved to put this 'episode' behind me.)

So, in large part thanks to my son's honesty, I was back to being my old quirky, 'artistic' self again.

That was 11 years ago, and I haven't given a thought to the idea of being 'autistic' since.

This is not to say that there aren't those to whom a diagnosis is helpful, but I can't help wonder just how many people there are these days who, under the influence of certain 'experts', have allowed themselves to become a 'caricature' of their given label, as I very briefly did.

What you don't know can't hurt you, as in the case of Rosie. Because once you know, the mind virus takes over and it becomes a constant thought until dealt with.

A friend's mother just turned 100, stills smokes and goes with her daughter for a weekly outing (with $20 only) to the casino.

I look at people these days and wonder, how did they get into the condition they look to be in... obese beyond belief. A phenomenon of only the past say 40 or so years. Their internal organs crying out for help in the form of disease.

This person has interesting takes on health and the incessant taking of supplements/vitamins.

https://medicinegirl.substack.com

