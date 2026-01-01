One of the great things about being a conspiracy theorist is that we need feel no guilt at all about not sticking to our New Year’s resolutions, and indeed can feel quite smug about it, since - as all the cool conspiracy kids know - this isn’t the real New Year.

Celebrating New Year on January 1st, in the dead of winter, is merely a discombobulating scam invented by malevolent satanists in order to further control and enslave us.

Whilst I can’t completely guarantee that will work as an excuse to get your unused New Year gym membership refunded, it’s still a comforting thought as to why the last things most of us feel like doing at this time of year are 5am jogs and juice fasts... (yes, this disinclination is the fault of medieval satanists, and not last night’s celebratory excesses).

In other words, reinvention is for the real New Year. Now is the time for reflection...

So, as we enter the fake New Year, I thought it seemed fitting to reflect on all the extensive and widespread fakery of the last one, by way of compiling a little conspiracy compendium of 2025, based on my articles that (my stats tell me) most resonated with readers.

As the hideous harbinger of horror known as the ‘Online Safety Act’ is retrospectively age-restricting my articles, many of these will no longer be available on Substack, but they are fully viewable on my own website - without preliminary demands for ID, face scans, a lock of hair, blood sample, etc. - so I hope you can enjoy them there.

My fifth most popular article of 2025, written September 14th and exploring different levels of ‘truth’, was entitled ‘His story, her story, and the truth‘, and began:

The titular epithet of this piece illustrates the well-known phenomenon that, in an acrimonious relationship breakdown, there are generally three versions of the story:

-The man’s version

-The woman’s version

-The truth

What this idiom obviously refers to is the fact that invested parties will often give a very different spin on the same scenario, usually one that best reflects their interests and makes them the most sympathetic character to whoever they’re relaying the story to, which is why we wouldn’t typically take as verbatim either the man or woman’s version, but would dig deeper and look more broadly to find out what really went on.

So it is too on the world stage...

My fourth most popular article, written December 14th and exploring the Bondi Beach ‘terror attack’, was called ‘Fake Festive Fear‘, and it began:

Well, it just wouldn’t be a modern Christmas without it, would it?

I would say, “remember the fake terror attacks last year?” (at the German Christmas markets and on NYE in New Orleans), but it would be a rhetorical question, since nobody does - these fake events are nearly always forgotten within a week, and that’s a significant tell-tale sign they’re fake.

My third most read article, written October 27th and detailing the true extent of vaccine injury, was entitled ‘Neurodiversity, needles, and 9am gin‘, and began...

One of my earliest experiences of realising that the world, and people, didn’t function quite as I’d been taught they did came - astonishingly enough - courtesy of school. Not via a lesson or teacher, of course, but rather, through one of my friends.

I had a friend, we’ll call her Catherine, who, at the age of sixteen, was widely considered to have it all. She was extremely clever (and top of the class for everything), pretty, slim, and, for a swot, reasonably popular - she wasn’t in with the token Mean Girls (she was too nice for them), but she had two really close friends, Shauna and Natalie, who she did everything with. She even had neat handwriting and an immaculately tidy room. She might easily have been hated if she wasn’t so nice - but she was, and so everyone generally liked her.

She also had a very nice family: married parents who’d been together since school and got along well together, a younger brother she was close to, and nearby grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins.

You’d imagine, then, that Catherine was having quite a pleasant experience growing up, and I had assumed that she was, until one day after history class...

Coming in at number two, written on September 18th, was my article “Just how big do you think the conspiracy is?”, which began...

Apart from, “I like your hat, is it real fur, where did you get it?” (thanks, no, it was a present), the question I am most frequently asked remains the one in the title… It’s usually put to me online, so I can’t completely accurately discern tone, but I imagine a mocking, scoffing one, followed by an eye-roll emoji…

And storming ahead into first place - not just my most popular article of 2025, but my most popular article of all time - is September 11th’s (ooh...), ‘Charlie Kirk: Turning Point or TV Plot?‘. The article began...

When I studied in the States for a year, I’m slightly ashamed to admit that one of the highlights was having access to American Netflix, and the primary reason for this was that I discovered the ‘80s American sitcom, Family Ties, to which I rapidly became highly addicted.

The “big show that everyone was watching” of that decade - the ‘Friends’ of its time - Family Ties centred around the Keaton family, and their comedic political juxtapositions. The parents, Steven and Elyse, were 1960s hippy-coded liberals, whilst the kids, Alex and Mallory, were materialistic 1980s conservatives, especially “political protégé”, Alex.

Depicted as a “young fogey”, aged just 17, Alex - by far the most popular character in the show, launching actor Michael J. Fox to superstardom - involved himself deeply in conservative politics, and would scold the adults around him for their liberal, permissive ways, whilst praising the work of his heroes, Ronald Reagan and Milton Friedman.

Alex’s mother worked as an architect.

You can imagine, then, that something felt a bit... familiar when I read the following about the allegedly assassinated young conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, who has reportedly died from a gunshot wound whilst giving a speech on a university campus...

I hope you enjoy revisiting these articles, or reading them for the first time for newer readers, and I very much look forward to dissecting more dubious world stage drama in the forthcoming year. My hot tips for major plot twists: they find Maddie McCann alive, the Labour government falls, and Lucy Connolly becomes our new Prime Minister... (the last one is a joke, but Mick Wyatt was also joking when he said Lucy Connolly would return to the world on a televised stage surrounded by smoke aka Stars In Their Eyes, so...).

Thank you very much to all readers and subscribers for your support and encouragement over the last year - and the preceding years - which is, as ever, enormously appreciated. Have a great 2026 (which really starts in April...).