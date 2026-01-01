Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Goblins Under the Apple Tree's avatar
Goblins Under the Apple Tree
4d

I didn’t know that stuff about the origin of April Fool’s Day. How fitting that it victimised people who had the sense to try and stick to the older and more sensible routine. In other words, it was pure inversion. And this has been the smearing device ever since i.e. taking those who have the bravery and the brains to object to a pile of crap being forced on them and painting those ones as “the fools”.

As for who the real fools are, I looked out my window an hour ago and saw the neighbours stripping off and plunging into the freezing river which is apparently another one of those “New Year traditions”. I sometimes wonder if someone invents these traditions as a sadistic joke to guffaw at the gullible. (Whilst of course, the gullible are guffawing at us.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Miri AF and others
Mick Wyatt's avatar
Mick Wyatt
4d

Thanks for another year of great articles Miri, your insights are second to none.

Looking forward to your calm & rational analysis of the events (real & fabricated) of 2026 👍🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Miri AF and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miri AF · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture