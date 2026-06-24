Miri’s Massive Missives

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John William Corcoran's avatar
John William Corcoran
20h

It looks like you and the others mentioned (Francis, Leo) have uncovered what amounts to 5th Column activity, from where you would not expect it. Perhaps where you should expect it.

I am starting to question James D but possibly too early to come to a conclusion.

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Doug's avatar
Doug
20h

Francis makes a good and detailed argument which I agree with. To me it looks like Moran and Delingpole etc. are part of a group to attract other high profile dissenters into a wasp trap. Red flag to me is how all these know each other, constantly associate, and interview each other.

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