I just wanted to pen a mini missive to extend my sincerest thanks to everyone who contributed to my laptop fund (following the cat-astrophic destruction of the last one...). Your contributions, kind words, and cat anecdotes have been enormously appreciated and have lifted my spirits tremendously, so thank you very much.

A few people expressed surprise and concern that I might be in a position where I can’t just purchase a new laptop on demand, so, without wanting to get out the world’s smallest violin (or descend into ‘Four Yorkshiremen‘ territory, a perennial danger for all those of us who live south of the Pennines), yes, it is true that I am in such a position and have nothing to speak of in the way of savings or assets, which, rather clearly, has its disadvantages...

However, it also has quite a crucial major advantage, too, in that I can speak completely freely as I have nothing to lose. “They” can’t threaten to take from me what I don’t have. I’ve often pointed out that I can’t be “sued for defamation” (i.e., for exposing things powerful people would rather I didn’t), because I have no money or assets of any description to make it worth the while of the sue-er (a certain, relatively high-profile individual did threaten to “sue me for defamation” a few years ago, to which I gave a derisory snort and wished them good luck... Still waiting for that solicitor’s letter!).

“Freelance conspiracising” is not a particularly lucrative profession, and whilst I make enough to get by, I don’t make enough to put any away, so it’s quite an unstable existence where an unexpected bill - such as requiring a new laptop - can put massive strain on an already tight household budget - although the budget has not always been this tight. When I had a normal (slash proper, delete as preferred) job (which I was relieved of as a consequence of “Covid”), things were obviously more stable, but they especially were when my husband, Mark, did too.

Up until late 2021, he was working in social enterprise for a well-established company based in Yorkshire (hence why we moved here), which took him all over the county working on various community-strengthening initiatives (such as, helping people with learning disabilities set up social clubs, or facilitating initiatives that empowered older people to stay in their own homes rather than going into care). It was a good job in all senses of the word - stable and well-paid, but also rather fulfilling and rewarding, as well.

However, when he was abruptly made redundant in late 2021, he really struggled to find replacement work in a field (community enterprise and bringing people together) that had been particularly badly hit by the “Covid” restrictions. Funding for community work largely dried up, as everyone was admonished to “stay home, stay safe”.

So, after three years of relentlessly applying for positions, and undertaking various casual employment whilst he did, including working in a call-centre and a stint cleaning the local pub (until it did his back in!), by 2024, Mark had realised, if he wanted a more stable and rewarding future, he would have to retrain.

So he thought long and hard about what he was interested in, what he was good at, and, crucially, what had an economic future, and found a course that matched those specifications.

He started his course in September 2024, and has just begun the second year (of three). Although he qualifies for some financial assistance, he is only eligible for two-thirds of his fees being paid, so has to source the “top up” amount every month that he’s in college (with a break July-September - so the broken laptop helpfully timed itself to occur exactly in concert with this year’s first round of fees being due...).

Obviously, this is not a long-term situation, and as soon as he’s qualified (summer 2027), he’ll be able to start earning in his new field immediately, but until that time, the Finch finances will be a little tight (especially if the Finch felines have anything to do with it...).

We really wouldn’t have been in a position to quickly acquire a new laptop for me without the generous help and support of readers, so thank you very much once again, and for all your support over the years. It’s really (massively!) appreciated 😻

Your normal conspiracy content will now shortly re-commence...