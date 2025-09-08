It is generally regarded as a universal truth that, when one is a child, to spend too much time watching TV is Very Bad, but to spend a lot of time reading books is Very Good.

It is therefore the case that many parents, who will scrutinise and carefully control the content their children watch on television, won't apply the same rigour to analysing books, simply assuming that if the tome in question is listed as age-appropriate, there can't be anything too troubling or traumatic between the covers.

Certainly not any ruthless social engineering designed to profoundly psychologically scar and vigorously emphasise some of the most nefarious elite agendas in history...

I was pondering this subject recently when I re-read two beloved childhood tomes, 'Back Home' and 'Goodnight Mister Tom', both written by the same author, Michelle Magorian (ooh, MM...).

I read these initially when I was about ten, and was spellbound by them. They're brilliantly written, and vividly evoke the child's perspective on a bewildering adult world.

They're both set around World War II - that trauma-brainwashing blood sacrifice that all British children must be bludgeoned by relentlessly all throughout their childhood - and involve evacuees. In Back Home, the protagonist, 12-year-old Rusty, is returning from her adopted home in the US to live with her parents in Britain, and in Goodnight Mister Tom, nine-year-old William is leaving his mother's abode in bomb-ridden London to live in the safe countryside with the eponymous Mr. Tom.

In both cases, the children experience terrible trauma and abuse at the hands of their birth families, whilst the surrogate families they have been sent to live with are far kinder, but it's the reason the birth families are depicted as abusive that underlines just what insidious agendas these books were pushing.

It's because they're Christian, a theme particularly emphasised in Goodnight Mister Tom.

To quote from a synopsis of Goodnight Mister Tom, when little William first arrives at Tom's house, he is "timid, thin, and covered with bruises and sores. He also believes he is full of sin, thanks to his strict, religious, and mentally unstable mother."

After staying with Tom for some time and becoming transformed through Tom's care into a happy, confident child, William's mother summons him to London as she is unwell. The synopsis continues:

"At first, William looks forward to helping his mother and showing her his accomplishments. However, she is annoyed to hear about his time away, as he has not been learning the Bible by rote and has been receiving gifts and attention from others. She shows him her newborn daughter, who is lying neglected in a box. Furious to hear about his association with the Jewish Zach, and to hear William speaking up for himself, she accuses him of lying, theft and blasphemy and knocks him unconscious. William regains consciousness to find himself in the cupboard under the stairs, stripped down to his underwear, with his ankle twisted."

When William does not return from his visit, Tom becomes concerned and goes after him, where he "finds William chained to a pipe in the closet with the baby girl, who has died. William is malnourished and badly bruised as he had been locked there in the cupboard for days. William is hospitalised. Whilst there, he suffers horrific nightmares and is drugged to prevent his screams from disturbing other children's sleep."

Goodnight Mister Tom is listed as having a recommended reading age of "9+".

What nine-year-old needs to be reading things like this and what effect does it have on them if they do?

Such an effect that the scene of William locked in the room with the dead baby still haunts me all these decades later, because when you read about it, and imagine it in your mind as a child, it can hit a lot more powerfully and enduringly than simply seeing it on a screen ,where it's easier to tell yourself, it's just acting, the baby's not really dead, etc.

Goodnight Mister Tom did subsequently make it onto the screen, a big ITV hit with John Thaw, and so has now attained the status of "children's classic", which begs the question - why was the establishment quite so invested in trauma-brainwashing nine-year-olds about the evils of Christianity?

It's made very explicit in Goodnight Mister Tom: William's mother is evil because she is a Christian. Not only is she a twisted child abuser who kills her own baby, but, perhaps even more monstrously, she doesn't like Jews. Because that's what Christianity does to people, you see. Makes them into child-killing, antisemitic, genocidal maniacs. Isn't that what World War II taught us, after all?

(Another unsettling theme in these books, which I didn't consciously notice as a child but certainly do now, is the obliquely sexualised names chosen for the main characters. In Goodnight Mister Tom, William is referred to for the first half of the book as 'Willie'. In Back Home, the main character prefers to go by her nickname, Rusty, but her given name is 'Virginia' and the family name is 'Dickinson'. Her father's name is 'Roger'. Inserting into these books repeat use of names with well-known sexual connotations seems unlikely to be an innocent coincidence and more likely to be further evidence of the attempted corruption and trauma-brainwashing of children, as similar inappropriate language and sexualised themes can be found in other subversive children's programming, like Disney. Back Home was turned into a film by Disney in 1990.)

Fast forward to 40 years after these books were written - and 80 after they were set - and, incredibly, it seems like there might still be an agenda to demonise Christians as evil abusers who don't like Jews. Almost like a script is being followed or something.

Of course, one major purpose of World War II was to demonise (and kill a lot of) Christians and to sanctify Jews, with many ordinary Jews sacrificed in the war (though not quite in the way the history books tell us) by Jewish supremacists, in order to provide justification for the creation of Israel, as well as enduring protection from any criticism, because criticising Jews obviously makes you a genocidal psychopath like Hitler.... and like William Beech's mother in Goodnight Mr. Tom.

High-profile "cancelled" hero of the day, Graham Linehan, would surely agree.

In case you missed it, renowned TV screenwriter Linehan - responsible for the creation of beloved TV sitcom, 'Father Ted' - has been the latest "Twitter martyr" presented to us, following Lucy Connolly, supposedly arrested by five armed guards for his Tweeting (criticising transgenders in his case).

Linehan, who we are told has been "cancelled" and has "lost everything", currently resides in a luxury apartment in the USA which is described as featuring "an indoor and outdoor pool in the complex, a gym, a rooftop spa, sun deck and numerous trees designed to make the place feel like an 'oasis'."

Mr. Linehan, who is claiming asylum in the US as a "free speech refugee", has also just created a production company ('Friendly Fire') with Hollywood royalty and feverishly pro-Israel, Rob Schneider, alongside high-profile author, Andrew Doyle, and filming on their new comedy series is set to begin within weeks (you can find both Andrew Doyle and Graham Linehan's signatures on the famed British Friends of Israel 'October Declaration' that Linehan was apparently so keen on, he seems to have signed twice).

Linehan is also a bestselling author, with his recently published tome attracting thousands of gushing reviews on Amazon.

Gee, sure wish I could be cancelled and lose everything - sounds great!

Needless to say, Linehan has not been "cancelled" or "lost everything", and he never had. He, as a top establishment screenwriter, simply participated in a staged psyop in which he stars as a persecuted free speech martyr battling the evil liberal elite. It's been a huge hit with the intended audience (the disaffected British right-wing) and as such, his career is going from strength to strength.

It was obvious immediately from the high-profile, sensationalist nature of Linehan's "arrest" that it was all theatre and just another staged stunt to manipulate people, but this was most emphatically underlined when it became apparent that Linehan is a vehemently pro-Israel warmonger, just like his Hollywood friends. He even shared a video clip of fellow thesp, David Schwimmer, encouraging you to - not concern yourself with trying to understand or bring to an end the crisis in the Middle East - but merely to "show support for your Jewish friends".

Your Muslim or Christian friends that might be caught up in the conflict can clearly be completely disregarded.

Seems strange that a man most known for his creation of a Christian comedy, Father Ted, would not express any concern for the Christian toll of the conflict, but then Father Ted is not really a glowing endorsement of Christianity, is it?

As a recent comment on an article concerning the "arrest" of Linehan read:

"It’s interesting to note that Graham Linehan was the writer behind the hilariously funny ‘Father Ted’ which ridiculed the Irish Priesthood and the Catholic Church, and no doubt played its part in attempting to social engineer the destruction of the Catholic faith in one of its heartlands, or at least chip away at the edifice and play its part in getting the Irish people ready for it’s multi-cultural Marxist Kalergi plan future. Roll forward 30 years and maybe Linehan gets the call to play his part on the world stage once again."

Far from being an observant Catholic himself, Linehan is in fact a committed atheist, who professes to "hate" the church.

I suspect we could say the same about Goodnight Mr. Tom author, Michelle Magorian, Handmaid's Tale architect, Margaret Atwood, and a host of other very prominent cultural influencers and world stage characters.

I don't practice any religion myself, although was baptised (and Holy Communionised) into the Catholic Church (and haven't to the best of my knowledge been ex-communicated since) so this is not some sort of religious recruitment screed. I am not commenting on whether people should or should not become Christians.

I am commenting on the very obvious, very enduring, very insidious agenda to vilify the religion and its adherents, by relentlessly portraying them through literature, film, and brutal world stage psyops as variously abusive, deranged, genocidal, stupid, virulently antisemitic, and of course, very, very drunk ("hic! Feck!" being renowned household slogans courtesy of Linehan's 'Father Jack' character).

Jews, meanwhile - we are to believe - are the opposite of all this, and it is thus no coincidence at all that every "big name" currently embroiled in the culture wars who is supposedly on the side of the right-wing and conspiracy fringe, is either Jewish themselves, or deeply publicly sympathetic to the Israeli and Zionist cause.

Several key pushers of the Lucy Connolly operation, for instance - including Allison Pearson and Toby Young - sit on the board of directors for the British Friends of Israel.

Nigel Farage, meanwhile - pictured embracing Lucy Connolly at the recent Reform convention - is a major Israel supporter, as is his close colleague, Donald Trump, and President-in-waiting, JD Vance.

Put simply, Connolly and Linehan as "free speech martyrs" are simply psyopping actors pulling publicity stunts for the Reform-Republican-Israeli-Zionist axis.

Connolly literally walked on stage at the Reform conference surrounded by billowing smoke as if she was making her debut on Stars in Their Eyes, so nobody can ever say they don't make the acted, staged nature of their psyops very, very obvious - and I have been saying for months that Connolly's primary role was as Reform psyop, because that has been very, very obvious as well. The only surprise so far is that we haven't seen her team up with Tommy Ten Names (you definitely need to see him in character as 'Wasim'), but surely that can only be a matter of time...

In short, what is happening here is that the Israeli Zionist cause is hoovering up support from patriotic UK and US right-wingers by leading them to believe that only Zionists care about free speech and will protect your rights to insult immigrants and transgenders online, whilst the evil Muslim-liberal axis will prevent you from doing this (rather oddly, in fact, since Muslims are famously none too sympathetic to the "gender non-conforming").

Please don't misinterpret me here, I am no fan of the Muslim-liberal axis either, but I can see how this divide is being manufactured and weaponised to manipulate us. Sure, the liberal elites are evil and don't care about us, but the same goes for the Zionist elites, who are currently being proffered as some sort of heroic saviours for the British right, which, obviously, they most certainly are not.

On the contrary, this faction in fact aims to completely destroy the genuine right-wing, as I detailed here (and as they tell you in their predictive programming like Years and Years), and part of that strategy is to destroy the religion most British right-wingers identify with, if only loosely, which is Christianity.

The way they are doing that (and the way they have been doing that for a long time) is to equate Christianity with the worst kinds of tyrannical evil, hence, we have a lot of fake "conversions" of world stage players who profess to have become devout Christians, when in fact they have become nothing of the sort. They are cosplaying Christianity so they can embody its worst stereotypes, as typified by individuals such as William Beech's mother in Goodnight Mr Tom.

I have observed the rise of that sort of "Christian" recently, including in 'awake' circles: the type who is very aggressive and abusive in how they comport themselves, and who uses evocations of Christ and the Bible to ruthlessly bully and demean others, just as Mrs Beech does to her son.

This, of course, is not how sincere Christians behave: it's how bullies, tyrants, and abusers behave. The establishment wants you to see 'Christian' as a synonym for those terms, and so that is why they're planting all these pseudo-Christians all over the place: to ultimately destroy the religion, as evil elites have wanted to do for a very long time, and are finally approaching the apex of this centuries-old plan.

It's never made sense to me that Christians see the Jewish faith as a natural ally and the Muslim faith as a natural enemy. We all know who put Jesus on the crucifix, and that it certainly wasn't Mohammed. Meanwhile, Mary is the most holy woman in the Quran, whilst the Jewish faith regards her at best as nothing more than an ordinary woman (and there are other rather more offensive interpretations).

This is not an apology for Islam, I'm certainly not a Muslim and the faith is riddled with problems, but the fact is that Christians and Muslims have more in common than Christians and Jews do, and that's why both Christianity and Islam are targeted for destruction by elite Jews, and why a warring divide has been manufactured between them, devised by social engineers flooding Christian countries with Muslims in order to create inevitable clashes.

The elite Jewish cause has fomented a conflict between two faiths which could actually coexist peacefully (within their own countries), so they will mutually destroy each other, and has invented extremist Muslim sects like Wahhabism, and terrorists like Hamas, so Islam can be demonised as extreme and tyrannical, just as they are trying to do with Christianity.

The endgame is to have the public declare - just as 'Imagined' by John Lennon back in 1971 - that we should have "no religions" in order that we can have a "brotherhood of man", which - we are repeatedly intensively programmed with from early childhood - is impossible with that evil Christianity around.

It may seem a stretch at first to imagine that lovely mummy Lucy with her profane and vulgar Tweets (what a great advertisement for her "childminding business" her social media activity must have been), and witty old Gray Linehan, who we all laughed so heartily at in the '90s, are actually subversive state agents serving the Israeli-Zionist cause to eliminate Christianity and the political right-wing, but that is indeed exactly what they are.

That's what "beloved children's books" like Goodnight Mr Tom and Back Home are.

The programming goes very deep, it starts very young, and it is relentless.

However, once we finally see it, and help others to see it, it gives us the best possible fighting chance of resisting it and not giving the elites what they want. They always require our cooperation and consent to get their way, that's why they spend such an inordinate amount of time and money psyopping us.

All we have to do is stop falling for their performative tricks and staged stunts, and accept the world stage - politics, Hollywood, current affairs - consists primarily of theatrical unreality that is fully manoeuvred by "them" - and ultimately, so too is social media. That's why they're so desperate to keep us hoodwinked by the offerings they control - Twitter, the media, TV, film, and yes, even, I'm afraid, (some) books.

The real world is our domain. Real connections with real people, built around real values and beliefs.

Focusing on these is how we win.