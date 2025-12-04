Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emma's avatar
Emma
1d

Yes available via the link.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Williamson's avatar
John Williamson
1dEdited

Looks like I’m old enough . Back to the article….link worked thanks . I enjoyed all the usual stuff .His stories never appealed to the imagination. Inert statements of something unpleasant .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Miri AF · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture