As we have discussed in earlier articles, I am often accused of saying “everything” is a psyop and/or fake, because I speculate that most major, sensationalist, lockstep news items are a psyop and/or fake.

So, in reference to my inflammatory and provocative headline (intentionally antagonise my critics, moi?!), when I say “everything”, I am referring to major, sensationalist, lockstep news items.

News items like, digital ID.

Now, before further frothing-at-the-mouth, finger-pointing, febrile frenzies commence (”you see!! She’s a shill, she’s in favour of digital ID!!!!”), let me be clear that I am emphatically not in favour of digital ID. I am not in favour of ID schemes in general, and find it bizarre enough that one is obliged to prove one’s identity to purchase certain “age-restricted items”, even when one is significantly over the age in question.

I found it very weird and dystopian when I studied in the States, and witnessed them “card” just about everyone, even those who were not far off pensioner status. In one bar I went into, I was required to have a large stamp on my hand to prove I was over 21, and this branding made me feel a bit like cattle (sort of appropriate, as the bar I was in was in Fort Worth’s stockyards).

I even went to dinner with some people in their home who refused to give me a glass of wine without first seeing my ID to prove I was of age (as I didn’t have any on me, I was forced to stick to the Coke with the kids).

I also found “track and trace” to be the singularly most invasive and insane experience of my life and vigorously opposed it from the start.

So, no. I’m not in favour of digital ID.

Which puts me in the same boat as Kemi Badenoch, Jeremy Corbyn, David Davis, and Nigel Farage.

Which is to say that opposing digital ID is hardly an alternative position.

It’s not some brave, pioneering anti-establishment stance that marks you out as a crusading warrior for the truth, stickin’ it to the man, and so on and so forth.

Being against it is common sense, but try not to pat yourself on the back too hard for writing a string of furious Tweets about it.

Like literally EVERY promoted, amplified “alternative” account on Twitter is now doing.

So, just like when all of these same accounts started randomly banging on about The Fabian Society, I smell a rather large, Reform-shaped rat.

When they all started going on about the Fabians, it was to expose the strong links between the organisation and the Labour Party, as further evidence of how utterly evil and compromised Labour is (subtext: so we need Reform to save us).

Now they’re all screaming about digital ID for the same reason: evil Labour have threatened to make this “mandatory”, but newly-minted saviours Reform have promised to scrap it.

Conclusion: when Starmer is finally ousted from power and a snap General Election is called (which will happen in 2026, according to eerily accurate predictive programming vehicle, Years and Years), the promoted, amplified “truthers” will all say:

“Look, I don’t like him any more than you do, but we have to vote for Farage to keep out digital ID! Nothing else matters, life as we know it will be over for good if this evil scheme comes in, so we must put our differences aside and all unite behind Nigel!”

They’re already saying this sort of thing on Twitter: not (yet) about voting for Reform, but how, apparently, digital ID is the world’s most important issue and nothing else matters and we are not permitted to speak about anything else and must all “unite as one” against this supreme evil.

Obviously, rhetoric like that makes one just a tiny bit suspicious and makes people who push it sound rather like totalitarian communists who demand complete compliance and punish dissent ruthlessly, which, indeed, I would say describes many of them quite accurately.

I have no plans to “unite” with any totalitarian communist for any reason, as my individuality, and rights to prioritise and focus on what I choose, rather than what Supreme Truth Leader tells me to focus on, are rather important to me.

It’s interesting to note that, suddenly, “forgiveness” is being pushed as a major theme, after actress, Erika Kirk, promoted the notion at her TV husband’s fan convention (styled in the press as “a memorial”). Fellow actor, Tim Allen, claimed the speech had compelled him to forgive his father’s killer, and subsequently, all the usual suspects have leapt on this idea, with the general thrust being “if Angel Erika can forgive the demented killer of Saint Charlie, you can forgive all the world’s most deranged and unpalatable people too and unite indiscriminately with everyone”.

Well, no, I won’t be doing that, and nor will I be slavishly agreeing that digital ID is the world’s most important issue and that nothing else matters and that I must “put my differences aside” with some of the world’s worst people to oppose something that I’m pretty confident is never going to come in anyway, and is simply being styled as a publicity Punch ‘n’ Judy stunt for Reform.

Punch (Starmer) “Muhahaha! I’m going to enslave you all with digital ID!”

Judy (Farage): “Oh no you’re not, you naughty boy! Is he everyone?”

Everyone: “Oh no he isn’t!”

Punch: “Oh yes I am!”

Everyone: “Oh no you’re not, you jolly well give him what for, Nigel!”

The government (Conservative in that instance) tried to get ID cards in before, quite recently, and it spectacularly failed, because of repeat rejections from the House of Lords.

Because we are intentionally given no education in how our political system works, most people (including myself until recently) haven’t a clue how laws are actually passed, and believe the Prime Minister is some sort of omnipotent dictator who can bring in whatever he likes, which is not the case, and proposed legislation has to go through all sorts of convoluted steps and processes before finally becoming law.

So even if/when Starmer brings the proposed bill to parliament, there’s so much vigorous opposition, even in the existing Houses (of Commons and Lords), that it would almost certainly never pass anyway.

So we must be very suspicious indeed about why the media - mainstream and alternative alike - is suddenly going lockstep trying to whip us into an emotional, panic-stricken frenzy over this issue.

The reason for it appears to be to further intensify hatred towards Starmer, so he can be ousted, and a General Election can be called, which Farage will win by a landslide because “he opposes digital ID so we must put our differences aside and vote for him”, and then he’ll make an ostentatious show of “scrapping” a bill that was never actually going to pass anyway (as it didn’t last time).

Then, his having solidified his credentials as “saviour” with this self-congratulatory stunt, he will get to the real businesses of inducting the UK into dystopian, technocratic hell with his buddies over at Palantir, introducing the kind of surveillance-heavy measures that will make “digital ID” look like a bus ticket.

As they say, football teams are most vulnerable to conceding a goal when they’ve just scored one, so the social scriptwriters are conspiring to make us believe we’ve scored a meaningful triumph as and when digital ID is scrapped, so our defences and vigilance are down for resisting what they really want to bring in.

What they really want to bring in is all laid out in the predictive programming, as major world stage events always are (see ‘Contagion’ / Covid’; ‘Snake Eyes’ / Charlie Kirk). The plan, as detailed in Years and Years, is to bring in a populist right-wing government in 2026-7 which initially has mass popular appeal, as they appear to be taking a “hard line” on things the public cares about, like illegal immigration.

Fawned over at first, it then starts to become rapidly apparent that the “populist right-wing government” are in fact evil crooks, in bed with some of the world’s worse people, and that they have deviously hoodwinked the public into giving them power.

The furious and deceived public has a massive revolt and...

Well, the goal, as it always has been, is to institute one-world global communism as outlined in NWO blueprint, John Lennon’s ‘Imagine‘, where all differences between people (countries, religions, possessions) are legally abolished, because differences are bad and we must all unite as one, like the Borg.

As such, calls to “unite as one” are always sinister, always have nefarious totalitarian intentions behind them, and should always be resisted at all costs.

What is being directed at us now is a beta-test for the kind of unthinking, Borg-like “unity” (uniformity and compliance) that social controllers want to induct us into permanently, or to put it another way - and to paraphrase a different John Lennon song - they are urging us to:

“Come together, right now, over digital ID...“