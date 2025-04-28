Shortly prior to 2020, the fictional Hollywood production, ‘Contagion’, was screened in many of the nation’s schools. This was, clearly, in order to predictively programme children for the world stage debut of fake plague, ‘Covid’ - a fact which was confirmed by the UK government, when they openly admitted their “pandemic response” was based on the fictional film.

This being the case, why is the government now conspiring to show fictional Netflix production, Adolescence, in the nation’s schools?

In my view, it is quite clearly to prep the children for something very sinister, which will then be used - just as ‘Covid’ was - to strip away freedoms, all under the guise of promoting safety.

So, I have petitioned my local council to challenge and prevent the showing of this cynical propaganda to impressionable children.

You can listen to my letter, and the council’s replies, below, or read the written versions here (letter) and here (replies).

