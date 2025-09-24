We’ve all heard the idea of “his story” and “her story” where it comes to a relationship breakdown, the idea being that neither of these often carefully curated accounts entirely reflects the truth… but how does such a thing translate onto the world stage, where it comes to “the official story” and “the official conspiracy theory”?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here:

1× 0:00 -12:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

We all know the story of The Emperor’s New Clothes, and such a phenomenon frequently struts its stuff on the world stage, by encouraging us to invest in and validate events that are not remotely real. But why does the system do this? There’s more to it than merely trying to mislead…

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -13:55

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.