“Everything’s a psyop and everyone’s fake” is how many of my critics choose to interpret the content of my articles. Is that what I’m saying? Let’s see…

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -19:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The LARPing Lennon Legacy….

If you were an evil elite wanting to usher in a communist dystopia, but had a large right-wing, religious obstacle in the way, what would you do to get rid of it?

Well, this is what they’re doing… The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -12:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.