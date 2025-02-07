1× 0:00 -9:05

Never trust the motives of a state that wants to bring in assisted dying and reintroduce the death penalty at the same time… As media reports tell us there is more and more public clamour to bring back capital punishment, who is really pushing this and why, and what would be the implications, for state dissidents in particular?

The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

The Lucy Letby case is one of the most emotive and high-profile we have ever seen, garnering huge media attention both here and abroad.

Whenever anything gets this amount of mainstream media attention, there’s always agenda-pushing woven into it, so what is the real message behind the Letby case?

The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully referenced written version, please see here.