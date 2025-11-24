Yes. Sorry. I don’t like it any more than you do, but it’s been a while (at least a few weeks) since I last decimated revered totems of childhood mythology, so it’s time to metaphorically sacrifice another sacred cow... something that someone very closely connected to C.S. Lewis did rather more actively and literally, but we’ll get to that later.

I know it’s a question that has circulated around the conspiracy community for some time: was beloved author Clive Staples “C.S.” Lewis a baddie? Given almost all of us loved, and spent many hours lost within, his spellbinding Chronicles of Narnia series as children, we of course are highly motivated to hang on to these special childhood memories, and believe that Lewis was a force for good.

And sure, maybe he was.

I’m afraid, however, that there are a number of key facts about his background, of which I was not previously aware, which make this conclusion highly unlikely.

It’s long been a matter of formal record that the inspiration for The Chronicles‘ Lucy Pevensie - a central character in Narnia’s The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe - was Lewis’ goddaughter, Lucy Barfield, to whom the novel was dedicated.

Hence, I was rather surprised to learn today - when reading the news that the actress, Jill Freud, had died - that the character was actually based on her.

Jill - born June Flewett, in 1927 - was married to Clement Freud, grandson of Sigmund, for 59 years, and they had five children, including broadcaster Emma and PR guru, Matthew.

But the Freuds weren’t the only famous family Jill/June became deeply entwined with.

In 1944, aged 16, she was, allegedly, “evacuated” to live in Oxford with none other than Mr Clive Staples Lewis.

The problem with this anecdote?

At sixteen, she was two years too old to be eligible for the evacuee programme, which only covered children up to age fourteen.

Reading further the story of her “evacuation”, even the official account contradicts itself, by then saying she in fact moved to live with the Lewises as “a housekeeper”.

So which is it - an evacuee or a housekeeper?

In determining what her real role in the household was, it is of note that, in the 1940s, the term “housekeeper” was often used as a euphemism, having the same meaning as “housewife” or “homemaker”, but for a woman that was not married.

It is reported that the 16-year-old June/Jill developed “a tremendous crush“ on the then 45-year-old Lewis, with him writing to her mother, “I have never really met anything like her unselfishness and patience and kindness and shall feel deeply in her debt as long as I live“.

Seems a very unlikely comment for a venerable and accomplished middle-aged man to make about a teenaged skivvy - although it’s clear she had made an enormous impression on him, as not only did Lewis base the ‘Lucy Pevensie’ character on her, but he went on to fund her studies at the prestigious drama school, RADA.

The strangeness ripples further throughout June/Jill’s earlier childhood, when she states she was first evacuated at age 11, and, after a brief spell with an Oxford tutor who died, she was then sent to live with three ageing spinsters, “who had been Lewis Carroll’s girls”.

June said in a 2005 interview with The Telegraph, “As children they had gone up and down the Cherwell in his punt while he told them stories. In their drawing room, they had a lot of games and toys which he had made for them.”

What an utterly extraordinary coincidence - that humble young “housekeeper” June was not only the inspiration for one of the most beloved and enduring characters in all of children’s literature, but that she lived with the muses for another children’s literary sensation, too!

June does not name them, but the three sisters that are most associated with having inspired Lewis Carroll’s books are Lorina, Edith, and Alice Liddell, the children of Oxford Dean, Harry Liddell.

Carroll was widely assumed for many years to have derived his own “Alice” from Alice Liddell; the poem at the end of Through the Looking-Glass spells out her name in full, and there are also what are considered to be hidden references to her in the text of both books.

There was later a sudden rift between Carroll and the Liddells, possibly because 31-year-old Carroll had expressed a desire to marry the then 11-year-old Alice.

Alice Liddell’s biographer, Anne Clark, writes that Alice’s descendants were under the impression that he had indeed wanted to marry her, but that “Alice’s parents expected a much better match for her.”

Clark argues that in Victorian England, such arrangements were not unheard of; John Ruskin, for example, fell in love with a 12-year-old girl, while Carroll’s younger brother sought to marry a 14-year-old, but postponed the wedding for six years.

And, perhaps, Carroll’s near contemporary, C.S. Lewis (who was born the year Carroll died), had a similar arrangement with his 16-year-old “housekeeper”, too. Some accounts state that June/Jill was in fact 14, and not 16, when she initially took up this position in C.S. Lewis’ home.

Lewis Carroll was, of course, most famous for his hypnotic fantasy ‘Alice’ books. The ‘Alice’ books are well-known to be littered with hidden messages and symbolism, and are said to be used in subversive mind-control programming, such as MK Ultra.

Fritz Springmeier suggests that the key elements of Alice in Wonderland’s cryptic language are logical contradictions, inversions and reversals which unsettle and bedazzle the mind, providing an alternate reality that has its own attractions.

Even the mainstream recognises the multiple hidden messages in ‘Alice’, with a 2023 BBC article asking, “is Lewis Carroll’s tale really about sex, drugs, and colonialism?”.

The article asks if ‘Alice,’ “is the story of a heroine with a bad case of penis envy?”, commenting on what appears to be extensive, if obscured, phallic symbolism in the books.

On the subject of hidden phallic symbolism, the word ‘penis’ is contained within the fictional surname, Pevensie, afforded to the ‘Lucy’ character in The Chronicles of Narnia. It seems Lewis had altered the name from the original ‘Pevensey’, in which the word cannot be found.

(The name ‘Lucy’, meanwhile, means ‘bringer of light’, in common with its more famous extension, ‘Lucifer’.)

On the subject of phallic symbols, if one’s 98-year-old grandmother had just died, would this appear to be an appropriate anecdote to share with the world’s press?

Commenting on Freud’s death, her granddaughter Scarlett said:

“She loved through action and organisation; running her theatre company, directing and starring in our lockdown production of The Importance of Being Earnest, asking me if I wanted to borrow her vibrator when I told her I was lonely during COVID.”

If anybody related that anecdote to me about their grandmother - or any family member - I would immediately conclude that sexual abuse was very likely rife in the family, because inappropriate and overly-sexualised remarks and behaviour between family members are typically a red flag for abuse.

Furthermore, the final hours of Jill Freud’s life are described thus:

“After a loving evening – where we knew she was on her way – surrounded by children, grandchildren and pizza, she told us all to f*** off so she could go to sleep. And then she never woke up.”

Even within the mainstream, it is known that “pizza” is a codeword used by paedophiles.

In her last role on film, Jill Freud starred as, of all things, “a housekeeper” in her son-in-law Richard Curtis’ hit film, Love Actually.

Knowing what we know about her much earlier role as “a housekeeper”, and what that word can be used as a euphemism for, it is very telling that immediately before greeting Freud-as-housekeeper in Love Actually, “Prime Minister” Hugh Grant is introduced to member of staff, Terrence, and remarks:

“Had an uncle called Terrence once. Hated him. Think he was a pervert.”

Why on earth is an allusion to paedophilia brought into this scene, just before Grant greets Jill Freud? Is it one of the mind-control-dynasties’ sick little “in jokes”?

Love Actually was for a long time available to watch on modern mind-control weapon, Netflix, which was co-founded by the very same dynasty Jill Freud is a member of. Marc Randolph, Netflix’s first CEO, is the great-grand nephew of Sigmund Freud, grandfather of Jill Freud’s husband, Clement. Clement Freud has been publicly accused by at least two women of abusing them as children.

Marc Randolph - full name, Marc Bernays Randolph - is also a grand-nephew of Edward Bernays, known for his revolutionary work in the field of public relations and propaganda. Bernays was a nephew of Sigmund Freud, and learned how to use his uncle’s psychoanalytic theories to effectively mind-control the populace, as was explored in the documentary, The Century of The Self.

It really is one big club, and I’m afraid, from examining Jill Freud’s biography, and most unusual childhood, it seems very likely indeed that C.S. Lewis was part of it.

It is notable that C.S. Lewis never had any children - rather odd, for a children’s author - and didn’t marry until the extremely late age, especially for that time, of 58 - and when he did, it was a marriage of convenience, to American, Joy Davidman Gresham, to allow her to remain in Britain.

Gresham was from a Jewish background, and had been a member of the Communist Party USA, but claimed to have converted from atheism to Christianity (like many of today’s questionable ‘Christian converts’, such as JD Vance).

Lewis adopted Gresham’s two sons, Douglas and David, and David turned to his mother’s ancestral faith, becoming an orthodox Jew. David informed Lewis that he was going to become a shohet - a ritual slaughterer.

Seems a very strange path for the adopted son of such a devout Christian as C.S. Lewis to traverse (Lewis also asserting to have, like his wife, converted to Christianity from atheism).

The formerly atheist Lewis married a Jewish woman; his adopted son was orthodox Jewish; and the Freud dynasty, to whom he was so closely tied, are, of course, Jewish.

Was Lewis perhaps not really Christian at all, but cosplaying at it, in order to enable him to infiltrate and subvert society with his extremely popular, mesmerising books - the proverbial ‘Netflix’ of their time?

Were both Lewises - C.S. and Carroll - from elite abuse families, where paedophilia was rife, and where they both had inappropriate relationships with very young girls?

Was ‘Alice in Wonderland’ developed specifically to be used in the programming and abuse of children?

And was Jill Freud, just like many other members of the Freud dynasty, up to her neck in all this - sharing sex toys with grandchildren and departing this realm surrounded by ‘pizza’?

I don’t know these people and cannot provide any definitive answers. All I can do is provide the evidence and invite readers to come to their own conclusions.

All I know is that I certainly won’t be engaging in my usual Christmas ritual of watching Love Actually this year, nor will I be re-reading ‘The Chronicles‘.

Instead, I’m going to stick to my annual viewing of ‘Box of Delights‘ and really, really hope that John Masefield is okay....

Watch this space (and again, sorry!).