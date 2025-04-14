Please don’t shoot me for saying so - especially with a vaccine - but there’s increasing evidence to suggest that the “MMR causes autism” chapter may have been a scripted psyop all along - a red herring to deflect attention from the real culprit, and to make the “anti-vaxxers” who fell for it look foolish.
We can also take this a step further. What if there are other forces involved that are making people sick? In the 1970s there was a crusade against cigarette smoking. On cancer. I would postulate that that was to cover up all the toxic poisons they were dropping from the sky for agriculture, or mosquito control (AZT).
Today, having us focus on vaccines, could be taking away from other true culprits of the poison. Whether it be coming from the skies, or from 5G towers, as Frances Leader argues. Or perhaps our food supply. Take note that another "if you know their name they're in the game " actor, Candice Owens, is claiming that RFK Jr is being blackmailed. More smoke to throw us off the trail.