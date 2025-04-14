Please don’t shoot me for saying so - especially with a vaccine - but there’s increasing evidence to suggest that the “MMR causes autism” chapter may have been a scripted psyop all along - a red herring to deflect attention from the real culprit, and to make the “anti-vaxxers” who fell for it look foolish.

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

