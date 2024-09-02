As a consummate conspiracist of ten years’ pedigree, with such wide-ranging credentials as being permanently banned from YouTube, and being labelled “thick” by Laurence Fox (for my American readers, in the UK this term is used to allude to a lack of sufficient cerebral functioning, rather than a comment on one’s body composition), it has become an increasing source of disconsolation to me that the mainstream media has not seen fit to “expose” me more extensively.

So, I decided to write to them to see if I could tempt them to try…

The audio version of this article is below, and for the written version, please see here.

(And for those who have enquired, this has indeed been sent to Marianna Spring!)