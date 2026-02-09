Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trevor John's avatar
Trevor John
2h

Yes a one party state would be awful…..oh hang on though!

The national flags are but the visible tip of an iceberg of symbology

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miri AF · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture