Miri’s Massive Missives

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
5h

Thank you.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
4h

I don't think it's wrong for people to be concerned about their children being horribly murdered by aliens but not about them being killed in a car crash or by relatives.

Haven't we come over time to accept those risks as necessary ones?

The fears are legitimate even if they are played upon by the regime and amplified by performed happenings.

My second point concerns predictable right wing reactions. I'd describe myself as being in search of the real right wing but I'm afraid that they seem mostly as confected and managed as the hegemonic left liberals.

Consider the almost ridiculously unreal Kirk affair. What to make of the "Lotus Eaters" who interrupt their passible imitation of conservatism to declare it evident that Tyler Robinson killed Kirk and to start salivating over the prospect of his execution?

One could easily dismiss it as a piece of perfectly understandable pay for play Zionist propaganda and no more concerning than if they platformed an ad for gold or nicotine.

But I suspect that it's more systematic than that and that they are as much a confection as the ostensible events they seem to exist in commentary on.

Why might we think Sargon of Akkad is any more real than John Cleese?

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