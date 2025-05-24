There’s something of an anomaly in the freedom movement, regarding when we trust the courts and when we don’t. We assert they’re corrupt when (allegedly) imprisoning Lucy Connolly or putting Tommy Robinson in solitary confinement… but if a verdict goes our way, we’re happy to accept justice has prevailed.

Obviously, this is a bit of a contrary position, so how should we best approach the judiciary… and what does it have to do with Lucy Connolly’s extraordinarily prolific Twitter activity, and Coronation Street star, Deirdre Barlow…?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

