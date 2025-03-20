Society as we know it, and the perceived social worth of certain professions and certain people, is being transformed, in a way that has been brought into particularly sharp focus by Keir Starmer’s disability benefits cuts, and his axing of thousands of jobs.

What kind of public reaction is Starmer hoping to provoke with these moves, and how does it link to key wider agenda items such as AI, UBI, and assisted dying?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -26:47

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.