Society as we know it, and the perceived social worth of certain professions and certain people, is being transformed, in a way that has been brought into particularly sharp focus by Keir Starmer’s disability benefits cuts, and his axing of thousands of jobs.
What kind of public reaction is Starmer hoping to provoke with these moves, and how does it link to key wider agenda items such as AI, UBI, and assisted dying?
The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully referenced written version, please see here.
Thanks for listening! This article was originally published at miriaf.co.uk. Miri AF Substack and website are entirely reader-supported publications, with no paywalls, adverts, or wealthy corporate backers, meaning your support is what powers this work to keep going. If you enjoyed this article, and would like to read more in the future, please consider…
1. Subscribing monthly at Patreon or Substack (where paid subscribers can comment on posts)
2. Making a one-off contribution via BuyMeACoffee
3. Contributing in either way via bank transfer to Nat West, account number 30835984, sort code 54-10-27, account name FINCH MA
Your support is what allows these articles to keep being created and is enormously appreciated. Thank you.
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Another excellent article Miri. I terrifying prospect, but the pieces do fit together, but good to end with a glimpse of hope. Thank you for your work