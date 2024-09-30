AUDIO: The pearl-clutching plight of the persecuted people's hero
Alternate title, “Andrew bloody Bridgen again….” - in which we explore the latest escapades of our favourite poor hero (and his multi-millionaire backer) and the curious case of the disappearing defamation suit…
The audio version of this article is below, and for the written version, please see here.
Thanks for listening! This article was originally published at miriaf.co.uk, which is entirely reader-supported, with no paywalls, adverts, or wealthy corporate backers, meaning your support is what powers this site to keep going. If you enjoyed this article, and would like to read more in the future, please consider…
1. Subscribing monthly at Substack (where paid subscribers can comment on posts)
2. Making a one-off contribution via BuyMeACoffee
3. Contributing in either way via bank transfer to Nat West, account number 30835984, sort code 54-10-27, account name FINCH MA
Your support is what allows these articles to keep being created and is enormously appreciated. Thank you.
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.