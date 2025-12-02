AUDIO: The Handmade Tale
Last week’s rapacious UK budget is the latest sledgehammer blow to the economy, the high street, and, in particular, to small business.
This isn’t “incompetence”. This isn’t even “to appease the hard left”. This is entirely strategised, cynical warfare, which all the major parties are in on - and we, the British people, are the enemy.
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Fortunately, however, we are fighting back.
The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.
Thanks for listening! This article was originally published at miriaf.co.uk. Miri AF Substack and website are entirely reader-supported publications, with no paywalls, adverts, or wealthy corporate backers, meaning your support is what powers this work to keep going. If you enjoyed this article, and would like to read more in the future, please consider…
1. Subscribing monthly at Patreon or Substack (where paid subscribers can comment on posts)
2. Making a one-off contribution via BuyMeACoffee
3. Contributing in either way via bank transfer to Nat West, account number 30835984, sort code 54-10-27, account name FINCH MA
Your support is what allows these articles to keep being created and is enormously appreciated. Thank you!
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.